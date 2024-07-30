USDA Extending Comment Period for the Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets Proposed Rule

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is extending the deadline for comments on the proposed rule, Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets (89 Fed. Reg. 53886), for an additional 15 days, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 11, 2024. Comments may be submitted anonymously at www.regulations.gov. USDA will publish a notice of the extension in the Federal Register.

The Fair and Competitive Livestock and Poultry Markets proposed rule would define unfair practices as conduct that harms market participants and conduct that harms the market. Combined, these comprehensively define the contours of “unfair practices” under the P&S Act.

View the webinar to provide background information and an overview of the proposed rule.