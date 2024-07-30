Dümmen Orange Wraps Up Successful Cultivate’24

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange recently wrapped up a successful Cultivate’24, the plant industry’s largest event of the year in Columbus.

Product categories that Dümmen Orange had on display at the show included annuals, perennials and tropical plants. New introductions included Verbena Empress Sun Kiss Series, Geranium Glory Days Series, Buddleja Little Rockstars, Welcome to the Jungle Collection, pot mums and kalanchoes among others.

The new Dümmen Orange CEO Anthony Christiaanse and Frank Magnusson, regional head for Dümmen Orange North America, were both in attendance along with regional sales managers, marketing and operations team members to greet valued partners, current customers and potential new customers. The Dümmen Orange booth was busy with Cultivate’24 attendees discussing the extensive lineup of its award-winning varieties and new releases throughout the entire show.

“We had an amazing time welcoming all our friends, valued partners and industry guests to our booth,” said Magnusson. “Cultivate’24 was a great way to get real time feedback about where we are excelling as a global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants while learning more about where we can continue improving to provide the best solutions to growers and retailers around the world. It was a great experience for everyone involved with this incredible event.”

Numerous varieties were on display at the Dümmen Orange booth during Cultivate’24.

In case you were unable to attend Cultivate’24 or stop by the Dümmen Orange booth, click here for images from the show.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants, offering an impressive, patented portfolio of crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Dümmen Orange is globally headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and has North American operations based in Columbus, Ohio. The company employs 6,600 people worldwide.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.