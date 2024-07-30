Become a Key Partner at the One United Floral Mixer

Fallbrook, CA. — That Flower Feeling announces the upcoming One United Floral Mixer.

The One United Floral Mixer is an industry fundraiser designed to unite floral industry leaders in support of increasing floral consumption within the US. The event will be held on Thursday, September 5th, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, CA, on the Iris/Marigold Terrace.

The primary goal of the One United Floral Mixer is to raise funds for the That Flower Feeling Foundation, enabling ongoing national marketing efforts to promote flowers for daily use in self-care, thus boosting floral consumption across the industry. This fundraiser aligns with the CalFlowers Fun ‘N Sun Floral Convention, and while attendance at the convention is not mandatory, it is highly encouraged.

A raffle will be held at 6:30 PM PST, live on Zoom, with no need to be present to win. Raffle tickets are available online at $50 for one, $100 for three, and $150 for five, with a maximum of 400 tickets sold. Prizes include a $1000 American Airlines Gift Card, a $500 Amazon Gift Card, and free registration for the 2026 Fun N’ Sun (two prizes, each valued at $795). Participants must be 18 or older, and winners will be notified via email or phone if not present. Prizes must be claimed within 30 days.

Sponsorship levels range from $500 to $5000, each offering valuable opportunities for brand visibility and industry engagement. The highest level, Peony Prestige Benefactor, includes premier logo placement, verbal recognition during the event, multiple LinkedIn posts, dedicated social media shout-outs, opportunities to display promotional materials, address attendees, and more. Other sponsorship levels offer similar benefits with varying degrees of exposure and engagement, ensuring a valuable experience for all sponsors.

Support for the One United Floral Mixer will directly fund That Flower Feeling’s marketing campaign, enhancing efforts to increase floral consumption nationwide and promoting the joy that flowers bring to our lives. The organization believes that partnering with companies will contribute to the success of the event and strengthen the shared commitment to celebrating the beauty and joy of flowers.

Current Sponsors and Their Sponsorship Levels:

Kendal Floral : Peony Prestige Benefactor

: Peony Prestige Benefactor B-Fresh : Lily Grandeur Luminary

: Lily Grandeur Luminary Flora Fresh : Lily Grandeur Luminary

: Lily Grandeur Luminary Koen Pack : Lily Grandeur Luminary

: Lily Grandeur Luminary Continental Floral Greens : Orchid Elegance Patron

: Orchid Elegance Patron Mayesh Wholesale : Orchid Elegance Patron

: Orchid Elegance Patron Jet Fresh Flowers : Orchid Elegance Patron

: Orchid Elegance Patron Penny’s by Plaza : Tulip Harmony

: Tulip Harmony Kennicott Brothers: Tulip Harmony

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a collaborative effort by the U.S. floral industry to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh cut flowers in the United States. Launched in 2022 by CalFlowers association, the consumer-facing brand is educating consumers about the importance of enjoying flowers in our everyday lives to experience the proven benefits on mood, creativity, and connectivity. Regardless of how flowers come into our lives – whether it be as an act of self-care or a gift of love –flowers provide tangible benefits to those who experience their natural beauty.

For more information, please visit https://www.thatflowerfeeling.org/