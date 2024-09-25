One United Floral Mixer Unites Industry Leaders, Raises Over $30,000 for Future Floral Marketing Efforts

[Carlsbad, CA] —That Flower Feeling is pleased to announce the success of the One United Floral Mixer, held recently in Carlsbad, CA within the CalFlowers Fun ‘N Sun Convention.

The event was a tremendous success, raising over $30,000. 145 attendees from across the floral industry came together to support the That Flower Feeling Foundation. These funds will play a crucial role in our future marketing efforts to increase floral consumption in the United States.

The contributions from our sponsors, including Kendal Floral, Peony Prestige Benefactor Sponsor, and CalFlowers, the event underwriter, were instrumental in making this event possible. Their generosity provided the resources needed to unite industry leaders and advance our efforts to enhance floral consumption nationwide.

Additional sponsors included B-Fresh Floral, Continental Floral Greens, Flora Fresh, The Flower Co., FBI Flowers/Tradewinds International, Jet Fresh Flowers, Kennicott Brothers, Koen Pack, Mayesh Wholesale, and Penny’s by Plaza Flowers.

We are also thrilled to announce the winners of our raffle prizes:

• Shelli Sheppler – Teleflora: $1,000 Airline Gift Card

• Liza Roeser – Fifty Flowers: $500 Amazon Gift Card (Donated back)

• Deborah and Robert Gonzales – Oakleaf Florist: Two full registrations to the 2026 Fun ‘N Sun

Thank you once again to all our sponsors and partners for your invaluable contributions to the success of the One United Floral Mixer. We look forward to continued collaboration as we work together to drive the floral industry forward and inspire greater flower consumption nationwide.

For more information on supporting future initiatives, please visit: www.thatflowerfeeling.org .

For more updates, follow us on social media and join the conversation using #ThatFlowerFeeling.

About That Flower Feeling Foundation

That Flower Feeling is a mission-driven organization dedicated to making fresh flowers a regular part of people’s lives. By promoting the joy and well-being that flowers can bring, we aim to foster a culture where flowers are enjoyed daily.

www.thatflowerfeeling.org