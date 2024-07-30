Marin French Cheese Co.’s Flagship Cheese Recognized at the 2024 American Cheese Society Conference

The country’s oldest cheese company celebrates multiple accolades for handcrafted artisan cheeses

Petaluma, California — Marin French Cheese Co., the country’s oldest cheese company based in Marin County in Northern California, is proud to announce its latest achievements from the 2024 American Cheese Society Conference. The American Cheese Society (ACS) is a prominent organization dedicated to promoting artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses, and hosts North America’s foremost annual conference showcasing the best of the cheese industry.

The 2024 ACS Conference attracted over 1,500 entries across 120 categories, illustrating the innovation and resilience of the American cheesemaking industry. Marin French Cheese Co. is honored to receive 2nd place award for its flagship product, Petite Breakfast (4 oz.), among the other cheese acknowledgments. The following cheeses earned recognition from the judges:

2nd Place: Petite Breakfast (4 oz., SRP $7.99) is a fresh brie without the rind traditionally seen in this style of cheese. It follows the same cheese making process as other brie style cheeses, but skips the aging room, giving it a tangy flavor and slightly springy texture, reminiscent of creamy cheese curds. This protein filled breakfast alternative is Marin French Cheese Co.’s flagship and has paved the way for the brand’s cheesemaking process for over 155 years.

(Category: CC: Open Category – made from cow’s milk)

2nd Place: Camembert (8 oz., SRP $11.49) is true to Marin French Cheese Co’s California-crafted, French-inspired roots. Crafted from a blend of cultures, the captivating golden paste is balanced with a velvety rind with complex earthy flavors and aromas of mushroom. (Category: BB: Soft Ripened– made from cow’s milk 8 oz. and under)

3rd Place: Petite Truffle (4 oz., SRP $8.49) is built on the same recipe as Triple Crème Brie with the luxurious inclusion of imported black truffles speckled throughout the paste. Its irresistible earthy aroma and rich flavor are balanced by notes of sweet cream and a velvety texture. This cheese is part of our Petite Reserve Collection of 4 oz. wheels enhanced with premium ingredients to inspire moments of authentic pleasure. (Category: KB: Soft-Ripened with Flavor Added – all milks)

“Being recognized across multiple categories by the ACS judges is such an honor for Marin French,” says Bonnie Kaufman, Brand Manager of Marin French Cheese Co. “The wins for Petite Breakfast and Camembert, our two longest-standing cheeses, are a meaningful recognition of our enduring and standard-setting in the American cheese industry. We’re also thrilled that our delicious Petite Truffle was awarded! We have a new 8 ounce Black Truffle Triple Crème Brie, Prospector, hitting shelves this Fall, so this is a real vote of confidence for that exciting new product.”

Marin French’s Petite Breakfast (4 oz.), Camembert (8 oz.), Petite Truffle (4 oz.), and other award-winning cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or on Northbay Creameries.

About Marin French Cheese Co.

Marin French Cheese Co. is the country’s oldest cheese company, operating at its historic creamery in Marin County since 1865. Marin French Cheese Co. marries traditional French cheese making techniques with California terroir and innovative spirit to produce award-winning and original cheeses. Made with high-quality local ingredients, its cheeses reflect one of life’s simplest and most authentic pleasures: experiencing good food. For more information, visit MarinFrenchCheese.com or follow on Instagram @marinfrenchcheese or Facebook @marinfrenchcheesecompany.