A North Carolina Company is Using Gene-Editing to Make Tastier Fruits and Vegetables

CRISPR is a groundbreaking gene editing technology that could revolutionize how doctors treat illnesses like cancer and sickle cell disease. A company in Research Triangle Park has a more modest goal for CRISPR: Getting people to eat more fruits and vegetables.

It starts with the humble mustard green. Uncooked, these leafy vegetables are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. But the taste is a little much, kind of like wasabi or horse radish. The pungent flavor is created by an enzyme in the greens that reacts with saliva in the mouth.

Pairwise is working on a type of mustard green without tang at its RTP lab. “The changes that we’re making are changes that you can actually find in nature,” said CEO Tom Adams. So, they’re not like what GMO is.”

