United Arab Emirates (UAE)-Based Beyond Farming’s Indoor Farm-as-a-Solution is Aiding the Nation’s Food Security Goals

At the intersection of the UAE’s rapid food security initiatives and the country’s ability to provide a thriving launchpad for startups, there has been a welcome increase in the number of startups offering alternative farming and food production facilities. It is within such a landscape that Beyond Farming, a turn-key urban indoor vertical farm solution, was born in the Emirates in November 2024.

“At Beyond Farming, we focus on revolutionizing urban agriculture through advanced agricultural technologies such as fogponics to address the challenges of food security, sustainability, and profitability of urban indoor vertical farming agriculture,” explains Chris Bolton, the startup’s founder, Chairman and CEO. “The main problem we’re addressing is enhancing food security and sustainability in urban areas by providing a repeatable, economic, practical, sustainable, scalable, safe and secure urban indoor Farm as a Solution (FaaS) facility. We are driven by the urgent need to provide cities with reliable access to fresh, sustainably grown local produce.”

