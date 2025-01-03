Woman Turns LA District into Vegan Oasis with SÜPRMARKT Grocery Store

Trinity Sparke, One Green Planet Produce, Retail & FoodService January 2, 2025

Imani Cohen believes the food on her plate should be as vibrant as the life she wants to manifest. Her trips to the farmers market each Saturday reflect this, where she searches for bright greens, purples, and oranges, steering away from dull or starchy dishes. This weekly ritual not only nourishes her family but also aligns with her vision for holistic health and energy.

“My relationship with food has expanded as my relationship with self,” Cohen shared. “It is a reflection of my self love. Food is one of the ways we can spiritually and emotionally empower ourselves and gain control over our lives and autonomy.”

Cohen’s upbringing in South Central Los Angeles meant that farm-to-table eating wasn’t part of her experience. Many of the fresh vegetables her mother loved to cook with weren’t easily found nearby. This lack of access is what inspired her friend Olympia Auset to launch SÜPRMARKT in 2020. What started as a pop-up in front of KAOS, an art and education space in Leimert Park, has grown into the first vegan grocery store in South Central Los Angeles, opening its doors in July 2024.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: One Green Planet

Related Articles

Bakery

Bunnie Cakes Announces the Launch of their Best-Selling Vegan Goods in Whole Foods Markets in Miami-Dade

Bunnie Cakes Bakery November 3, 2022

Bunnie Cakes, South Florida’s award-winning vegan bakery, is announcing its long-awaited permanent selection of best-selling treats available in all six Whole Foods locations throughout Miami-Dade. Starting this November, Bunnie Cakes fans will be able to find their favorite vegan goodies in an exclusive section of the market’s bakery, filling a space that customers have been requesting for so long.