AC Foods Mourns the Loss of Craig Hope, Esteemed Leader and Visionary

It is with profound sadness that Agriculture Capital (AC) shares news of the passing of Craig Hope, CEO of AC Foods. After a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, the impact of this loss is deeply felt across AC, AC Foods, and the broader community.

Craig Hope’s remarkable journey through the food and agriculture industries, from E&J Gallo and Kraft Foods/Nabisco to Earthbound Farms and Country Fresh, before his role as CEO and Director of Diamond Foods Inc., and recent post as CEO of AC Foods, has left an indelible mark on each organization and individual he touched.

Rob Hurlbut, Managing Director at Agriculture Capital, expressed his grief: “Craig was more than a colleague; he was a key pillar in the foundation of our community. His unwavering passion, commitment, and loyalty inspired all of us. His leadership and profound understanding of the agricultural sector have indelibly shaped our company. He will be sorely missed, not only as a leader but as a dear friend.”

Scott Owens, President and General Manager of Citrus at AC Foods, reflected on Craig’s impact: “The depth of knowledge and network Craig brought to AC Foods was immense. His influence extended far beyond our company, touching everyone he worked with. His loss amplifies the void he leaves behind in both our hearts and the industry.”

Roger Smith, Sr. Vice President of Nursery & Genetics/Operational Services at AC Foods, highlighted Craig’s humane leadership: “Craig’s belief in family was at the core of his leadership. He nurtured a family within our company culture that made us stronger and more united. His legacy of kindness and integrity will continue to guide us.”

Sunnia Gull, Vice President of Marketing at AC Foods, shared, “Craig was one of the most inspiring leaders I have ever worked with. Anyone who had the pleasure of having Craig as a leader and mentor is feeling tremendous loss and we are wishing for comfort and peace for his family during this difficult time. At AC Foods we hope to carry forward Craig’s vision with deep respect and commitment.”

Craig’s love for his family, including his wife Jan and his beloved children, Nicole and Brad, are foundational to his legacy. In honoring Craig’s memory, Jan has suggested that Craig’s community make donations in his honor to charities close to their hearts, in lieu of flowers.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024 at 11am, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 3999 Bernal Ave, Pleasanton, CA 94566. The memorial service will be followed by a funeral reception at The Club at Ruby Hill, 3400 W Ruby Hill Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94566.