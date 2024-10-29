Amazon Grocery Stores Leader Tony Hoggett to Leave Company

PYMNTS Retail & FoodService October 29, 2024

Amazon SVP Worldwide Grocery Stores Tony Hoggett will be leaving the company.

“After nearly three years at Amazon, it’s time for the next step in my career,” Hoggett wrote in a Friday post on LinkedIn.

Amazon said in an update posted on its website: “After nearly three years of leading our grocery business, helping guide the organization to new levels of impact, and building a strong team that will continue to make grocery shopping simpler, faster and more affordable, Tony Hoggett has decided to leave Amazon. We thank Tony for his many accomplishments at Amazon and especially for what he’s delivered to customers.”

Hoggett joined Amazon in January 2022 after three years at Tesco, where he served as group chief operating officer and then group chief strategy and innovation officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: PYMNTS

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Amazon’s New Grocery Delivery Subscription Offers Big Savings to Prime Members and EBT Customers

Tony Hoggett, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Grocery Stores at Amazon Retail & FoodService August 22, 2024

All Prime and Prime Access members and customers with a registered EBT card in the U.S. can get a low-cost subscription with unlimited grocery delivery on orders over $35 from Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and other local grocery and specialty retailers—a benefit that pays for itself in as little as one delivery order per month.