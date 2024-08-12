Newport Beach, CA – Side Delights® announced for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, the Athletes’ Village is open from July until the September close of the Paralympics. During this time, 15,000 athletes from 206 countries, and millions of guests are served meals at 35 venues. Additionally, more than 32 million viewers watched the 2024 opening ceremonies compared to 18 million in 2021, with watch parties trending throughout the Games.

This year the “Paris 2024 Food Vision” plans to cut the amount of animal products provided at the event by half of that in 2021.1

At least 60% of the meals offered for sale to spectators will be vegetarian, according to the Food Vision, and 33% of the athlete’s meals will be plant-based, including more than 600 tons of fresh produce.

With the increased focus on local and organic products and more vegetarian options, local farms are supplying produce like performance-enhancing potatoes to the Games.

Lionel Plasmans, the owner of a farm in Villeron, north of Paris, noted, “It is an honor to be providing potatoes to the Olympics.”2

The Olympic menu includes a number of potato-based entrees. French chef Charles Guilloy created a sweet potato dish made with za’atar, hummus, and chimichurri, and mashed potatoes with salt cod.

According to the Culinary Nutrition Advisor for the Food Platform, “Nutrition plays a crucial role in sports performance. Most world-class athletes enjoy a steady intake of proteins, carbs, and healthy fats before training or competing and for recovery time.”3

“Plant-based meals like potatoes are becoming the preferred choice from pantries to Paris,” said Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network.

Potatoes contain 26 grams of the carbohydrates necessary for performance and 620 milligrams of potassium—an important electrolyte that aids in muscle, cardiovascular, and nervous system function. They also contain B6, which helps promote good nerve function and is linked to mental health.

“Side Delights® potatoes are a cost-effective, nutritious solution that are the perfect meal for athletes or anyone,” added Triou. “Consumers enjoying the Olympics can cheer on the USA with recipes from their hometown or their favorite athletes with recipes like California Avocado Tri-Color Potato Salad and Tex Mex Shepherds Pie or celebrate the host country with Potatoes Boulangèreand French Potato Salad.”

