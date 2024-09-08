Avocado Sales Back to Record-Breaking Highs During Q2 Holidays

Large Avocado Promotions Outperform Small and Bagged Avocados

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Second quarter holidays generated the highest growth rates in 2024 according to the most recent Avocado Holiday Retail Recap created by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). Cinco De Mayo, Memorial Day and Father’s Day sold a combined 154.6 million units, generating $191.6 million in dollar sales, a $32.4 million increase in dollar sales versus 2023.

Additionally, all three holidays contributed to category promotional gains in promotional lift. During Cinco de Mayo week, small avocados (4046) fueled unit growth due to their large share of category sales. However, promotional performance showed large avocado (4225) promotions outperformed small avocados (4046) and bagged avocados, driving a +73.2% promotional lift in volume, +35.7 points higher than the promotional volume lift achieved by small avocado (4046) promotions.

Key highlights from the report include:

Cinco De Mayo sales and units soared, reaching four-year highs in both dollars and units. Avocado units reached 59.8M, a +2% increase versus the prior year, while dollar sales soared +22% to $68.5M. Small avocados (4046) drove unit growth during the holiday, contributing an additional +3.1M units to the category.

During Memorial Day, avocado dollars climbed +18% to $61.5M in sales while units fell -2% to 47.5M units. The average holiday selling price reached $1.29/unit, a +20% increase compared to the prior year.

Father’s Day avocado dollar sales secured $61.6 in sales, a four-year high and a +22% increase from the prior year while unit sales declined -1% to 47.3M units. Large avocados promotions performed well during the holiday generating the highest promotional volume lift at +20%.

The Avocado Holiday Retail Recap provides detailed analyses of promoted and non-promoted volume and dollar sales, pricing dynamics, lift metrics, and promotional efficiency across various bulk avocado sizes and bagged avocados. Each report also details regional sales information providing insightful information for future holiday promotion planning.

For a complete overview of avocado sales performance during each 2024 holiday please visit hassavocadoboard.com and download the full report.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing, and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.