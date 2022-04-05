Fresh Hass Avocados Ring in Holiday Retail Dollar Sales

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Avocado dollar sales during the fall and winter holidays of 2021 soared to new record breaking highs. The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently released holiday retail recap report details the retail dollar sales, volume, and average sale price for Hass avocados during the Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve holiday weeks. The retail recap reported sales volume and retail dollar sales reached a combined 145 million units and $171.7 million during the fall and winter holidays.

As the only independent avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, HAB produces quarterly reports about national holiday retail sales performance. The avocado holiday retail recaps provide insightful retail sales information for category managers, marketers, retailers, and industry leaders as they plan promotions and marketing efforts for the upcoming calendar year by tracking the most prominent holiday sales region by region and year over year. The information below offers a brief snapshot of each holiday’s sales, volume, and average sales price data.

Key highlights from the report include:

Halloween

Avocado sales reached a four year high of $43.9M, up 5.7% over the previous year.

Overall, avocado volume was down -9.6% from the prior year. However, compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, volume was up 11.1%.

Halloween week dollar sales were up in all regions across the United States, except California. Dollar sales and avocado units per store were highest in the West and California regions.

On average, avocado retailers saw Halloween week sales of $1,164 and a volume of 989 units per store.

Nationally, average sales price increased 17%, pricing ranged from $0.91/unit in South Central to $1.39/unit in the Northeast and California regions.

Thanksgiving

Avocado dollar sales soared to $38M during Thanksgiving week, up +16% versus the prior year, a gain of +$5M versus the prior year. Avocado volume sales dropped -9% to 30.7 million units from 2020.

Thanksgiving week dollar sales showed strong growth across all regions of the United States, ranging from +8% to +32%.

Retailers saw sales of $1,007 and 814 units per store during the holiday week.

Average selling price increased +27% to $1.24/unit, ranging from +12% in the Great Lakes to +40% in the Southeast regions.

Christmas

Avocado dollar sales were up to $42.3M, an increase of +20% versus the prior year. Total avocado volume was down -7% from the prior year, but up +9% versus 2019.

All regions across the United States recorded dollar growth ranging from 11% in the California and Northeast regions to +42% in the Southeast. Per store unit sales were strongest in the West, California, Southeast, and South Central regions, with unit sales above the national average.

On average, avocado retailers saw Christmas week sales of $1,117 and a volume of 901 units per store.

Nationwide, the average price for Christmas week increased by+29% to $1.24/unit. The average price increased by double digits for all regions ranging from 19% in the Northeast to 39% in the Southeast.

New Year’s Eve

Retail sales of avocados reached $47.5M during the New Year’s Eve week, a record high in four years. Avocado volume was down -5% versus last year, but up by +25% since 2019.

All regions contributed to the dollar growth ranging from 6% in California to +29% in the Southeast. Per store unit sales were highest in the West, California, South Central, and Southeast regions.

Retailers saw sales of 1,127 units and $1,248 per store during the holiday week.

Nationally, the average sale price for New Year’s Eve week increased by 25% to $1.11/unit. Average price rose across all eight regions of the United States, ranging from 9% to 36%.

HAB releases a holiday recap each quarter, covering avocado sales trends for the corresponding holidays and events. The retail recap report details sales data across the United States during specified holiday weeks, providing insightful information for future holiday promotion planning. For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

