Baltimore County Loses 83 Jobs as Vertical Lettuce Farm Closes

An agricultural technology startup that grew lettuce and other greens inside a Baltimore County facility has shuttered, laying off 83 regional workers, according to a notification the company filed with Maryland Department of Labor.

Bowery Farming, a New York-based company that runs the Nottingham facility and others in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, has closed all of its locations, according to media reports.

The company was hailed as the largest vertical farmer in the country and has operated in Nottingham for more than four years. Celebrity chef José Andrés toured the Maryland facility in March, calling it “the future of farming.”

