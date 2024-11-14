Morning Kiss Organic Potatoes & Onions: The Heart of Comfort Cooking This Season

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic offers a full line of premium organic and conventional potatoes and onions, including specialty items perfect for Thanksgiving: Pearl Onions, Boiler Onions, Shallots, and Cipollini Onions. These versatile ingredients will enhance holiday meals and elevate comfort cooking.

With a focus on health and well-being, organic potatoes and onions provide essential nutrients. Studies indicate that organic produce contains higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making them a valuable addition to any meal.

Gold Bell is fully equipped to meet retail demands with high-quality potatoes, onions, and specialty items available in customizable packaging options alongside bulk products. Our robust harvest is sourced from all around the country including East Coast farms in Massachusetts, Maine, and Prince Edward Island, ensuring top quality for the holiday season.

“Now is the perfect time to indulge in savory soups, stews and elevate your Thanksgiving sides,” says Michael Guptill of Gold Bell. By selecting Gold Bell and Morning Kiss Organic potatoes and onions, consumers are not only enhancing their meals but also making a positive environmental choice. We’re excited to partner with retailers to bring our exceptional crops to family tables across New England and beyond during the holiday season.”

Potatoes are a nutritious addition to any balanced diet, containing no fat, sodium, or cholesterol. When consumed with skin on, they are rich in vitamin C and potassium, and they also provide vitamin B6, fiber, magnesium, and antioxidants. Onions, known for their flavor-boosting properties, are low in calories and provide fiber and folic acid without adding extra salt or sugar.

As with all of Gold Bell’s produce, our potatoes and onions are available in a range of customizable formats, ensuring they meet specific retailers’ needs.

About Morning Kiss Organic

Morning Kiss Organic is the organic brand of Gold Bell, DiSilva Fruit and Arrowfarms. Headquartered in Massachusetts, Morning Kiss Organic products are available year round in a range of customizable formats, packed to order. Unique packaging options offer economical packaging, pricing, faster turns and less waste. Always fresh, the company uses just in time inventory management as well as daily deliveries to ensure the highest quality, best tasting selection available. Natural and healthy, Morning Kiss products are always non-GMO. Morning Kiss Organic is committed to sourcing from East Coast farmers whenever possible, and delivers daily to stores and distribution centers.