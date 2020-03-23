Bee Sweet Citrus Reports Strong Supply of Immunity-Boosting Citrus Varieties

FOWLER, Calif., – As consumers turn to immunity-boosting foods to aid their health, Bee Sweet Citrus reports a strong supply of exotic citrus varieties to meet the growing demand of fresh produce throughout the nation.

“While vitamin C doesn’t prevent someone from getting a cold or the flu, studies show that it does help to shorten the duration of it,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Director of Communications Monique Bienvenue. “Adding nutrient-rich foods, such as citrus, into your diet can help provide your body with the nutrients it needs to help keep your immune system functioning at its best.”

Still in the heart of California’s citrus domestic season, several different specialty varieties are available for Bee Sweet’s consumers. Blood oranges, Cara Cara navels, Minneola tangelos and Star Ruby grapefruit are among Bee Sweet’s available product, and each variety has its own set of unique characteristics that are appealing to a wide range of consumers, foodies and health enthusiasts.

“Food has always played a major role in keeping people healthy, and if consumers are looking for natural ways to boost their health, citrus is the way to go,” continued Bienvenue. “For example, one Cara Cara navel can provide you with over 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, and our Star Ruby grapefruit is an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C and fiber. Regardless of what citrus varieties appeal to consumers the most, they can be sure that our entire product line is healthy, delicious and can benefit their health in a myriad of ways.”

Studies show that the recommended daily intake of vitamin C for women is approximately 75 mg, and 90 mg for men. Eating at least one serving of most citrus fruits can help consumers meet, and exceed, that amount, as well as provide them with a snack that’s flavorful and low in calories. Citrus fruits are also sodium and cholesterol free, and are an excellent source of dietary fiber.

“Citrus has become a household staple for many families and demand for fruit remains intact,” stated Bee Sweet Citrus Sales Representative Jason Sadoian. “With different varieties currently in season, our consumers can be sure that we have something for everyone.”

Blood oranges, Cara Cara navels and Minneola tangelos are available now until April, and Star Ruby grapefruit will continue to be available throughout the year. To learn more about Bee Sweet’s available varieties, please contact a Bee Sweet Citrus sales representative at 559-834- 4200 or visit www.beesweetcitrus.com.

A grower, packer and shipper of California citrus, Bee Sweet Citrus is a leader in today’s agriculture industry. Founded in 1987, Bee Sweet Citrus is a family owned and operated company and provides over 15 different varieties of citrus to its consumers! Located in the heart of California’s Central Valley, Bee Sweet is focused on innovation, sustainability and customer satisfaction.