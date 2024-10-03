Big Red Berries: Two New Red Raspberries Hit the Market

The Cornell AgriTech berry breeding program has released two new red raspberry varieties, crimson beauty and crimson blush. These add to three previous Cornell “crimson series” raspberry releases: crimson treasure, crimson giant and crimson night.

“We have tested these with local growers in New York and in other states as well, and we’ve gotten very positive feedback, so we’ve decided to move forward with naming and commercializing them,” said Courtney Weber, professor and section head in the School of Integrative Plant Science Horticulture Section in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, who leads Cornell AgriTech’s berry breeding program.

The seed for the two new varieties was developed in 2016, and plants were first grown and selected for further evaluation in 2017.

