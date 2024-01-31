BLOOM FRESH Conducts its First Ever Open Day in Peru  

More than 80 Licensed growers attend event in Ica, Peru to learn more about BLOOM FRESH™’s vast portfolio of table grapes and latest disease-tolerant research and programs

Bakersfield, CA – BLOOM FRESH™, the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins, conducted its first-ever table grape Open Day in Ica, Peru, in early January. Over 80 growers and licensees attended the event, where some of the most unique and popular table grape varietals from BLOOM FRESH™’s vast portfolio were on display for tasting.

Peru is an essential market for BLOOM FRESH™ and the table grape industry, as the country is one of the most prolific grape-producing regions in the world. In the past decade, Peru was one of the first countries in the southern hemisphere to switch from traditional table grapes to licensed or patented varieties, which are not only more in demand because of their desirable attributes for consumers but also because they have a positive effect on production, with better yields, according to PROVID.

Demonstrating its vast portfolio of table grape varietals, BLOOM FRESH™ showcased patented table grape favorites such as Bebop™, Ivory™, and Candy Hearts™, garnering enthusiastic comments for their overall fruit quality. The mint-inspired Julep™ variety was a favorite for its exotic flavor with hints of eucalyptus and cinnamon. Sweet Globe™ table grapes were the top exported table grape variety this season, making up 23% of the exports. BLOOM FRESH™ varieties represented over 60% of the grapes shipped in the 2023-2024 season.

During the Open Day event, growers were introduced to the new CEO of BLOOM FRESH™, Kenneth Avery. Additionally, Chief Innovation Officer Josep Etiarte and BLOOM FRESH™’s team members, including Dr. Pietro Scafidi, Sebastian Diaz, and others, were on hand to provide licensees with the most up-to-date information on growing techniques to ensure consumers receive the highest quality fruit. The presentations also included information regarding the automation of BLOOM FRESH™’s systems and data collection methods to can support Licensees throughout the season.

BLOOM FRESH™ personnel discussed their research efforts in developing varieties with tolerance for fungi such as powdery mildew and downy mildew to ensure that growers can produce healthy crops. Thirteen table grape varieties were presented for attendees to view and taste, providing feedback to fuel BLOOM FRESH™’s R&D program.

“Peru is such an important market for us, and being here for the first time since our company officially became BLOOM FRESH™ is very exciting,” said Kenneth Avery, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™. “We enjoyed meeting with all the licensed growers and understanding the opportunities and challenges they are facing so that we can provide the necessary support both on the ground and in our breeding efforts to ensure their success.”

BLOOM FRESH™ International Limited (BLOOM FRESH™) is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company and a global leader in fruit innovation, created by the merger of SNFL Group (Special New Fruit Licensing) and International Fruit Genetics, LLC (IFG), two pioneers in fruit breeding practices. BLOOM FRESH™ stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. With headquarters and state-of-the-art Innovation Centers located in the UK, Spain and the USA, BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.