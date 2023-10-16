Bob Veilleux Joins Gelson’s as Sr. Director of Produce and Floral

Encino, Calif. – Bob Veilleux has joined Gelson’s as the Sr. Director of Produce and Floral.

Bob comes to Gelson’s from his previous position with Gerrity’s Supermarkets and Valley Farms Markets in Pennsylvania where he served as the Director of Produce, Floral and Bulk Foods.

He will be responsible for all aspects of the produce and floral operations including quality and freshness, merchandising and customer experience, marketing and messaging, and team building.

Bob has more than 36 years of experience in the grocery and produce industry with a demonstrated record of achievement in management and customer service, with proven skills of leadership and communication.