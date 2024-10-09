Braga Fresh Extends Conventional Chopped Salad Kit Line

SOLEDAD, Calif. – Braga Fresh, home of Josie’s Organics, will debut extensions to its line of conventional chopped salad kits at IFPA Atlanta in the Grower Shipper pavilion booth B3661.

The Braga Farms chopped salad kit line debuted last year at the trade show and is extended now with three flavors: Fajita Style with crunchy dried sweet corn and crispy onions; Sweet Chili with crunchy pineapple habanero sesame chips; and Honey Mustard, a blend of sweet and tangy flavors mixed with crunch from sunflower seeds.

“Each new chopped salad kit was inspired by trending flavor profiles influenced by restaurants and popular recipes being shared on social media, said Shannon Yamada, senior director product development. “The popularity of bowls and wraps continues to grow and these new chopped salads can be enjoyed as a salad, bowl or wrap with the addition of protein to make a complete meal.”

In addition to the new conventional product line, Braga Fresh will showcase its newest, organic chopped salad kit offerings: Basil Crunch and Jalapeno Ranch. The entire Josie’s Organics product line will be on display including cut vegetables, tender leaf and salad kits.

For more information about the company, visit Bragafresh.com.

About Braga Fresh

In 1928, Sebastian and Josie Braga started farming California’s fertile soil on what is now known as the Braga Home Ranch in Soledad, Calif. Today, the third generation continues the family values of sustainable-organic farming. Braga Fresh sets aside 10% of farmland to beneficial habitat and has the goal of being carbon neutral. Vertically integrated, Braga Fresh combines innovation with tradition to grow, harvest and process fresh vegetables and leafy greens through the Josie’s Organics and Braga Farms brands.