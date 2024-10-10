Last Crumb Unearths New Vibrant Ube Flavor

Last Crumb Bakery October 10, 2024

Last Crumb, purveyor of the world’s most luxurious cookies, launches new earthy, rich ube flavor.

PASADENA, CA — Many have tried, but few have succeeded in honoring this magnificent flavor. Last Crumb was determined to get this cookie right.

Once renegade culinarian, Head Baker, and Last Crumb cofounder, Derek Jaeger, got their hands on some fresh-from-the-Philippines ube, the kitchen started looking like Grimace and Barney got in a knife fight. Coined “Ooh, Baby,” to evoke its namesake and the expression of joy it elicits when tasted, the latest masterpiece from the “Rolex of Cookies” might just be its boldest creation yet.

Yes, ube has been around for a minute, but Last Crumb took the time necessary to devise a cookie with staying power. While other “ube” products rushed to market taste like purple-dyed sugar (because they are), their’s harnesses ube’s sweet, nutty richness and pays tribute to this glorious purple yam. No food dyes were harmed in the making of this cookie because they didn’t use any.

Made with real ube halaya (a purple yam jam), house-made ube buttercream, pure ube extract, and a sprinkling of toasted ube cookie dough, this violaceous cookie offers a creamy texture and silky-smooth mouthfeel that will send your tastebuds to Southeast Asia.

Take a bite and try not to say “ooh, baby!” We dare you.

About Last Crumb:

Last Crumb is an edible experience beyond comparison. Handcrafted, small-batch, Michelin-quality cookies with an exquisite unboxing experience to match. Our proprietary recipes are unique to each flavor and created over a three-day process, using only the finest ingredients on the market. Welcome to the cookie revolution.

