Brighter Bites Works to Deliver Veg/Fruit to Families during COVID-19

Brighter Bites is adapting to the new realities brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

Our number one priority is the health and well-being of our employees and the families/communities we serve. For that reason, we are following protocols to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

At the same time Brighter Bites understands that families need fresh, nutrient-rich food to keep them healthy. Therefore we are making every effort to find distribution mechanisms to ensure they receive it. While the schools we partner with are closed, Brighter Bites is working with stakeholders to develop alternative opportunities for distributing produce to local families. We are also working with our produce partner suppliers to redirect donated produce and working with our supply chain to help continue that process moving forward.

When we aren’t able to distribute fresh produce, we are making nutrition education and healthy recipes available to our families electronically to help them make the most of the food they do have while they are at home with their children.

Here is an example of how Brighter Bites supported our communities last week during this crisis, a photo is attached:

–At PS 151Q in Woodside, Queens we provided 300+ Brighter Bites families and local community members with 4,586lbs of organic grapes, oranges, and pantry bags pre-packed by our incredible partners at City Harvest.

–Staff and volunteers in Austin packed 830 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables for families whose children attend Cook, T.A. Brown, and Harris Elementary Schools in Austin ISD. Thanks to Hardie’s Fresh Food for their incredible support during this challenging time.

–Our Southwest Florida team distributed fresh produce to more than 500 families at the Bethel Assembly of God in Immokalee, FL with the help of so many community partners. Harry Chapin Food Bank, Southern Specialties, Freedom Fresh, and B&W Quality Growers collectively donated 12 different produce items. The Blue Zones Project in SWFL donated reusable bags. Collier County Schools and the Benison Center made the event possible. (photo attached)

In the coming weeks we’ll be making our best efforts to identify ways to regularly support our families with fresh, healthy foods and nutrition education alongside our local food banks and city partners. Above all else, the health and safety of our employees, families and communities will remain our focus.