Guan’s Mushroom Co. Recalls Enoki Because of Possible Health Risk

Guan’s Mushroom Co of Commerce, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05 ounce packages of Enoki Mushroom (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were distributed from CA, NY, PA in retail stores through produce distributors or wholesalers.

The Enoki comes in a 200g/7.05ounces, clear plastic package with the description “Enoki Mushroom” in English, Korean and French, and Guan’s logo in the front. At the back, there are UPC code: 859267007013 and package code 14-1 at lower right corner.

The product is being shipped in a white cardboard box with 25 pcs of 200g. The box contains Guan’s logo in green color and #02473.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by State of California revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 200g package of Enoki.

The distribution of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Enoki are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with question may contact the company at 323.223.1188.