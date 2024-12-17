Cal Yee Farm LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk, Soy, Wheat, Sesame, FD&C #6 and Almonds in Snack Products

Cal Yee Farm LLC of Suisun Valley, California is recalling chocolate and yogurt covered products (Dark Chocolate Walnuts, Dark Chocolate Raisins, Dark Chocolate Almonds, Yogurt Coated Almonds and Dark Chocolate Apricots [sold under Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm brands]), Tropical Trail Mix, Butter Toffee.

Almonds [sold under Cal Yee’s and Boa Vista Orchards brands], Mango with Chili, Hot Cajun Sesame Sticks, New Orleans Hot Mix, Fruit Basket 2909 and Fruit Basket 2921 because they may contain undeclared milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed in California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio and Pennsylvania through our retail store located at 5158 Clayton Road, Suisun Valley, CA 94534, and online through www.calyeefarm.comExternal Link Disclaimer. Butter Toffee Almonds were also sold through Boa Vista Orchards retail store located at 2952 Carson Road, Placerville, CA 95667.

For Cal Yee’s or Cal Yee Farm branded products, items were packaged in clear plastic zippered pouches in either 8 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb and 5 lb size with a bright yellow label identifying the product in front of the pouch, and a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the pouch. Dark Chocolate Apricots were packaged in two types of plastic containers with a white or yellow label identifying the product with a small white label containing a UPC code on the back of the containers. Fruit Baskets were packaged in a basket with a yellow label identifying the product on the back of the basket. For the Boa Vista Orchard branded Butter Toffee Almonds, the product was packaged in a 6 oz clear plastic zippered pouch with a white label identifying the product. A list of the recalled products is shown here.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection of our facility where it was discovered that products containing milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers with milk, soy, wheat, sesame, FD&C #6 and almonds allergy/sensitivity who have purchased the affected products should not consume the product and should dispose of them or return them to us for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact us at (707) 425-5327 or mariatmail03@gmail.com) from 8am-4:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.