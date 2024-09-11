Celebrating 15 Years of Excellence with Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan Lettuce

SALINAS, Ca. – Tanimura & Antle proudly marks the 15th anniversary of its revolutionary Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce, a product that has redefined the lettuce category with its exceptional taste, texture, and proprietary packaging attributes. As the first to market this innovative product, Tanimura & Antle continues to lead the way in premium fresh produce, setting the industry standard for quality, product innovation and consumer satisfaction.

“From the very beginning, our mission has been to bring the best of what agriculture has to offer to our valued customers. Our Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce is a shining example of our commitment to innovation, delivering a product that is not only superior in flavor and texture but also in the advantages it offers in sustainability,” said Scott Grabau, President & CEO of Tanimura & Antle.

The journey of Tanimura & Antle’s Artisan Lettuce began 15 years ago, sparked by curiosity in a new lettuce seed available in European markets but not yet introduced in the United States. The company decided to pioneer the concept of mini lettuce heads that would deliver the perfect balance of flavor and crunch. After years of development and trials to master the art of growing these new seed varieties – along with successfully growing red and green varieties side by side – Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce was born. Tanimura & Antle has remained at the forefront of the industry, consistently delivering products that meet and exceed customer and consumer expectations.

Over the past 15 years, the product has not only expanded its presence in the market but also undergone significant enhancements to meet the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers. From its initial introduction, in 2009 to its widespread availability today, the company has sold millions of cases of Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce, each box a testament to the product’s enduring popularity and the company’s unwavering dedication to quality.

The impact of this specialty product on grocery shopping experiences has been profound. Consumers consistently praise Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce for its fresh taste, crisp texture, and versatility in a variety of dishes. Retailers and foodservice customers alike have recognized the value the petite lettuce varieties bring to their offerings, with many sharing success stories of how it has become a staple in their produce sections and on their menus. One customer shared, “Amazing tasty, colorful salads with this lettuce! This lettuce pack is so handy and tasty and value priced! Gourmet looking and tasting salads for a fraction of the cost of shopping at specialty markets. For beautiful salads just use a few leaves of each of the four types of lettuce and chop a few other ingredients. This lettuce pack stays fresh for many days in the fridge.”

“We’ve heard countless stories from our customers about how our Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce has elevated their salads and recipes, making it a favorite among their own customers,” said Brian Antle, Executive Vice President of Sales. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our commitment to excellence has translated into enhanced shopping experiences and satisfied consumers – All while providing them with healthy food options.”

Like the rest of the items in the Tanimura & Antle Artisan® family, this item serves as a superior substitution for spring mix and other bagged salads. Conserving refrigerator space while also offering an extended shelf life, consumers and chefs alike gain greater flexibility and reduce the likelihood of food waste. In today’s environmentally conscious landscape, where sustainability is increasingly prioritized, Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce allows for an alignment of food choices with sustainability values, addressing concerns about the planet and providing value for their grocery budget.

As Tanimura & Antle celebrates this 15-year milestone, the company remains dedicated to continuing its legacy of innovation, ensuring that Artisan Lettuce remains a beloved choice for consumers and a key player in the produce industry. The item is available in a variety of packs suitable for both retail and foodservice customers, including 6 ct., 9 ct. and 12 ct. cartons for the proprietary Tanimura & Antle Artisan® Lettuce Clamshell as well as an 8 lb. foodservice blend carton. For more information, contact your sales person at Tanimura & Antle.

About Tanimura & Antle