Peddler’s Son Presents Inaugural Sustainability Excellence Award to Arizona State University

Phoenix, AZ – Peddler’s Son, a leader in the produce distribution industry, is thrilled to announce the presentation of its first Sustainability Excellence Award to Arizona State University (ASU), a national leader in sustainability. This prestigious award is part of Peddler’s Son’s broader commitment to sustainability, highlighted in its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

The Sustainability Excellence Award was inspired by the findings and recommendations of Peddler’s Son’s first ESG report, crafted under the guidance of Dr. Anastasia Psomiadi, ESG & Sustainability Expert and Social Innovator. The report underscored the company’s long-standing dedication to sustainability and the importance of recognizing organizations that exemplify these values. ASU has been chosen as the first recipient for its innovative programs and leadership in advancing sustainable practices. The award was presented during PeddlerCon, Peddler’s Son’s flagship event, serving as a significant stakeholder engagement case study.

Statements:

Ted Palmisano & Joe Palmisano, Co-Owners of Peddler’s Son: “We are incredibly proud to present the first Sustainability Excellence Award to Arizona State University. ASU’s leadership in sustainability sets a powerful example, and this award underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint, particularly by cutting emissions, as detailed in our ESG report. Sustainability is central to our mission, and this award is a testament to our shared values.”

Dr. Anastasia Psomiadi, ESG & Sustainability Expert: “Introducing the Sustainability Excellence Award marks a pivotal moment for Peddler’s Son. It reflects the vision presented in our ESG report, which emphasizes the importance of sustainability in every aspect of Peddler Son’s business. ASU’s achievements inspire not only the local community but also resonate across the nation and throughout the global business landscape. Through this award, we hope to encourage others to prioritize sustainability. I am particularly excited about this award’s potential to drive meaningful change and motivate other academic and business entities to build bridges and develop fruitful partnerships.”

Krista Keisu, Sustainability Manager Sun Devil Hospitality, Arizona State University: “Peddler’s Son’s commitment to sustainability is evident through the support they provide to our environmentally friendly dining initiatives at Arizona State University. Having a local distributor who understands our needs and connects us to local partners that we bring to campus has been invaluable. We are honored to be recognized and excited about this partnership and the opportunities it presents at Arizona State University Dining.”

About the Sustainability Excellence Award:

The Sustainability Excellence Award is a new initiative by Peddler’s Son, launched in the context of its first ESG report, highlights the company’s dedication to sustainability, community engagement, and ethical business practices. The award will be presented annually during PeddlerCon, inviting all participating companies to showcase their sustainability efforts and compete for this prestigious recognition.

About Peddler’s Son:

Peddler’s Son is a leading produce distribution company in Arizona, committed to delivering high-quality products while championing sustainability. With a strong focus on reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing community engagement, Peddler’s Son is dedicated to fostering a better future through innovation and ethical business practices.

About Arizona State University:

Arizona State University is globally recognized for its commitment to sustainability and innovation, ranking No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 globally by the Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS). ASU’s pioneering programs and leadership continue to set new standards in the sustainability field.