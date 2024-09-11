Thank a Truck Driver with C.H. Robinson During Appreciation Week

Drivers who put in long hours on the road to keep our world moving will be honored with celebrations, donations and a global #ThankATruckDriver campaign

Eden Prairie, Minnesota – Approximately 3.5 million truck drivers keep our economy moving via U.S. roadways, and global logistics company C.H. Robinson is celebrating and giving back to these vital workers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week Sept. 15-21.

Truck drivers transport about 11 billion tons of goods annually; that’s about 72% of all U.S. freight. Their jobs are demanding, requiring vigilance through every kind of road and weather condition. They spend an average of 240 nights away from home each year to deliver the goods that people and businesses depend on.

During Truck Driver Appreciation Week, C.H. Robinson is shining a spotlight on this tireless work with:

A thank-you campaign: C.H. Robinson invites the world to #ThankATruckDriver. For each social media post using that hashtag during the week of Sept. 15-21, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will donate $10 –up to a total of $50,000 – to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, which provides essential support to truck drivers in need.

In-person celebrations: C.H. Robinson is hosting events in 13 cities across the U.S. and Mexico to thank truck drivers in person. At these company, customer and carrier locations, employees will share food, care packages and other tokens of appreciation. In partnership with the St. Christopher fund, they'll also hand out health and wellness packets with free resources that can help truck drivers manage the physically demanding nature of their jobs. C.H. Robinson is also thanking carriers in Latin America and Europe.

More donations for truck drivers in need: New this year, the C.H. Robinson Foundation will contribute an additional $15 to the St. Christopher fund for every hour C.H. Robinson employees volunteer for Truck Driver Appreciation Week activities.

“Every day we’re grateful to truck drivers for their unwavering commitment to one of the most challenging and crucial jobs,” saidMichael Castagnetto, C.H. Robinson’s President of North American Surface Transportation. “We’re always working to make drivers’ lives easier, offering them a seamless digital experience from load-matching to booking to in-transit updates to getting paid. But this week especially, we want drivers to hear our appreciation and the world’s appreciation. We thank you for every hour on the road. Our lives wouldn’t be the same without you.”

“I love celebrating carriers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week,” said Cody Griggs, Vice President of digital brokerage at C.H. Robinson. “These events are a wonderful opportunity to meet and personally thank drivers for their invaluable contributions. I encourage everyone to join us in showing their appreciation with the #ThankATruckDriver hashtag and helping us support truck drivers everywhere.”

Truck Driver Appreciation Week is just one of the ways that C.H. Robinson shows appreciation for truck drivers year-round. In support of carriers and the entire truck-driving community, C.H. Robinson also offers other benefits, including:

Carrier of the Year Awards: This annual program honors outstanding carriers with a three-day celebration at C.H. Robinson's headquarters.

Scholarships: In its 12th year, the C.H. Robinson Foundation annually awards 25 scholarships – now doubled to $5,000 – to carriers and their dependent children.

A loyalty program: The Carrier Advantage Program offers expanded benefits to top-performing carriers, providing earliest access to the most freight with enhanced payment terms.

Customized technology: Navisphere Carrier enables carriers to instantly bid on and book freight, manage drivers and equipment, automate tracking updates, and get paid – anytime, anywhere.

Financial services: Digital cash advances allow carriers to instantly request 60% of their payment when they've picked up a load and receive it within seconds. Quick Pay offers payment within two business days, instead of the standard 20.

About C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson is one of the original logistics leaders. Companies around the world look to us to reimagine supply chains, advance freight technology and solve logistics challenges—from the simple to the most complex. Over 90,000 customers and 450,000 contract carriers in our network trust us to manage $22 billion in freight annually. Through our unmatched expertise, unrivaled scale and tailored solutions, we ensure the seamless delivery of goods across industries and continents via truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air and beyond. As a responsible global citizen, we make supply chains more sustainable and proudly contribute millions to the causes that matter most to our employees. For more information www.chrobinson.com. (Nasdaq: CHRW)