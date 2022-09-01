CHEP U.S. Receives EcoVadis’ Gold Sustainability Rating

ATLANTA–EcoVadis recently announced that CHEP U.S., a Brambles company and a global leader in supply chain solutions and sustainability, received the EcoVadis’ Gold medal for 2022. This ranks CHEP U.S. within the top 7% of all large companies in its industry for its corporate social responsibility efforts, after just two years of participating in the EcoVadis assessment.

Initially designed to help companies evaluate their suppliers, the EcoVadis framework assesses and scores 21 criteria concerning organizations’ policies and actions, as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labor and human rights, and ethics and sustainable procurement practices.

“This award exemplifies what CHEP U.S. is seeking to achieve: our move toward regeneration by 2025 by leveraging our share and reuse circular business model and customer collaborations through the Zero Waste World program to achieve those goals,” said Jim Hartzfeld, Head of Sustainability for CHEP North America. “We are grateful EcoVadis acknowledges how CHEP strives to connect people to life’s essentials every day in nature- and people-positive ways. CHEP’s experience making our everyday operations sustainable enables us to collaborate with customers and retail partners to help them meet their goals.”

EcoVadis provides the leading solution for monitoring sustainability in global supply chains, rating tens of thousands of companies in more than 200 industries. Using innovative technology and sustainability expertise, the company helps organizations adopt sustainable practices. Its methodology is based on international CSR standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.

Beyond CHEP U.S.’ participation in the EcoVadis program last year, other CHEP regions have a long history of being recognized by the organization, receiving multiple Platinum designations since its introduction three years ago for Canada and Europe, and Gold ratings for Australia and Latin America. The addition of CHEP U.S. to EcoVadis’ Gold rating further establishes CHEP as a global sustainability leader.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis’ easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 190 purchasing categories and 160 countries.

About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust CHEP to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world’s most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. CHEP’s ambition is to create a positive impact on the planet and society, pioneering regenerative supply chains. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 12,000 people and believes in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. CHEP owns approximately 360 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in approximately 60 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe.