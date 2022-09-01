Concord Foods Honors Organic Farmers & Foods For National Organic Month

Brockton, Mass. – National Organic Month is celebrated annually in September. This month-long campaign raises awareness of organic farming and production. It brings attention to the benefits of organic – how organic farming benefits the earth and our health. Concord Foods is participating in the campaign by promoting organic farming and foods on social media and offering retailers themed National Organic Month floor displays. Retailers are encouraged to create attention-getting displays in produce departments using Concord Foods display and organic fresh fruits and vegetables.

Concord Foods’ display contains a combination of new organic seasoning and smoothie mixes. The mixes include Organic Guacamole Seasoning, Organic Salsa Seasoning, Organic Banana Smoothie and Organic Strawberry Banana Smoothie Mixes. All of Concord Foods organic mixes are certified USDA Organic. To learn more about USDA Organic, please visit https://www.usda.gov/topics/organic.

“Our new organic mixes complement the top selling organic fresh items such as bananas, strawberries and avocados. We take pride in providing products that align with current food trends and encourage greater consumption of fresh and organic produce,” said Samantha McCaul, marketing manager of Concord Foods.

The organic mixes are available in 18 pack display cases and the 144-pack combination floor display. The suggested retail price for the organic pouches is $1.29.

To find out what new products are on the horizon for Concords Foods, please visit http://www.concordfoods.com/ or Concord Fresh Success at https://concordfreshsuccess.com/. Also, be sure to connect with the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Concord Foods

Concord Foods, LLC is a leading supplier of retail food products and custom ingredients to nationally recognized supermarkets, food service operators and leading food manufacturers. Concord’s retail division offers a wide variety of produce friendly items from Candy Apple Kits to fresh produce seasoning mixes. Consumers count on quality products to glaze pies, create guacamole and batter onion rings. For more information, please visit www.concordfoods.com