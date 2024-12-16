Cultures Gen V Certified B Corp: A First in Canada for a Greenhouse Producer

Sainte-Clotilde — Cultures Gen V, the largest greenhouse producer in Quebec and one of the most significant in the northeastern United States is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious B Corp Certification. This achievement highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable and ethical practices.

By becoming the first greenhouse business in Canada to receive this distinction, Cultures Gen V meets rigorous social and environmental performance standards, transparency, and accountability.

A Remarkable Achievement for the Greenhouse Industry

Receiving the B Corp certification represents a significant challenge for a company like Cultures Gen V. The agri-food sector, particularly greenhouse production, faces complex and sector-specific environmental issues, such as energy management and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Despite these challenges, Gen V has adopted sustainable practices by prioritizing green energy and making decisions focused on the well-being of its employees and the community.

This process, which spanned three years, was kick-started by the family’s next generation, who will eventually take over the company. Sensitive to environmental and social issues, these young entrepreneurs work towards ensuring the company’s longevity by adopting a responsible approach. They have sought solutions to ensure that every decision made today positively impacts future generations.

In an industry where traditional practices often prioritize short-term profitability, Cultures Gen V stands out by embracing a progressive business strategy in a capitalist society. By integrating high standards across the five pillars of B Corp certification (i.e., governance, community, customers, employees, and environment), the company sets a new benchmark. It shows that combining economic performance with social responsibility is possible—even in an industry known for its environmental challenges.

Actions Taken by Cultures Gen V to Enhance Performance:

The company has implemented several initiatives to improve its environmental, social, and organizational performance. Key measures include:

• Divert 100% of their agricultural plastics from landfills: In 2022, this initiative supported efforts to recycle these plastics, reducing GHG emissions by 86.11 tonnes.

• Actively participate in a consultation project on the circular use of horticultural plastics in the Montérégie region.

• Adopt the EOS (Entrepreneurial Operating System) system: This framework promotes open and structured communication within the organization.

• Redistribute unsold products to organizations: This allows them to provide fresh, local, and accessible food to economically vulnerable people through social pricing.

• Support foreign workers’ integration: Initiatives include offering French and Spanish courses and hiring a dedicated HR staff member to address their concerns.

Quotes “B Corp is essential for demonstrating our ongoing commitment and tangible contributions to a sustainable future for generations to come. As thirty-something-year-olds leading the company, our continued efforts at environmental stewardship are particularly salient as we are part of this next generation. As a young and dynamic family-owned business, building a company committed to constantly improving its environmental, social, and governance practices speaks to us immensely. I hope it will resonate with our consumers, grocery stores, and beyond!”

– Simon Terrault, 2nd generation, General Manager at Cultures Gen V Inc.

“We want to be profitable, but not at the expense of the well-being of our employees or the planet. We are privileged to have a company and the ability to decide whether it will positively or negatively impact the world of tomorrow. We hope to inspire and encourage other companies across all sectors to follow suit. I hope that one day this certification will no longer be necessary, as all companies will want to normalize ESG standards.”

– Valérie Terrault, 2nd generation, Sales and Marketing Manager at Cultures Gen V Inc.

About B Corp Certification

B Corp certification is an internationally recognized designation awarded to companies undergoing rigorous third-party assessments. During this evaluation process, companies must meet high standards across various criteria, including governance (ethical practices, transparency, mission), employees (working conditions, well-being, engagement), community (diversity, local impact, philanthropy), environment (carbon footprint, resource use, environmental policies), and customers (impact of products on society).

About Cultures Gen V Inc.

Gen V Cultures is the largest greenhouse producer of a wide range of vegetables in Quebec. Using hydroponic methods, the company grows conventional lettuce and tomatoes, in addition to organic cucumbers, peppers, mini cucumbers, and tomatoes, across four greenhouse complexes. With over 36 years of experience in the field, this family business also produces more than 60% of the vegetable transplants used by Quebec farmers. It has been marketing its production under the Gen V brand since the beginning of 2023.