Dandy Celery Launches ‘Summer of Sweetness’ Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “Summer of Sweetness” Giveaway with a focus on sweet corn and savoring every moment of the season along with some friendly Pickleball competition.

“Pickleball has become THE sport to play right now, so we wanted to give our shoppers a chance to get in on the fun and win some relevant and engaging prizes,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Our goal with this promotion is not only to promote summertime activities and snacks, but also elevate DandyⓇ corn as a go-to meal solution for quick and delicious summer salads and sides.”

Now through July 12, shoppers are encouraged to enter the “Summer of Sweetness” Giveaway for a chance to win pickleball inspired, three-tiered prize packs that include portable nets and court markers, carbon fiber rackets, pickleballs and a set of themed slim can coolers. Each of the 35 winners will also receive coupons for FREE Dandy products from local grocery stores.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will employ a comprehensive marketing strategy to promote the giveaway that includes regional TV segments, public relations efforts, influencer support, corn recipes and application inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com

ABOUT DUDA FARM FRESH FOODS

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.