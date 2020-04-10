D’Arrigo California Donates Produce and Personal Protective Equipment

Salinas, CA: D’Arrigo California donated 250,265 lbs.of Andy Boy produce to children, families and elderly challenged by food scarcity due to COVID-19. The organizations that received the donations are the Food Bank of El Paso (TX), Food Bank of Yuma (AZ), North Texas Food Bank (Dallas,TX), Roadrunner Food Bank (El Paso, TX), El Pasoans Food Bank(El Paso, TX), Maricopa County Schools(Phoenix, AZ), YMCA locations in Houston (TX) and Brighter Bites schools and communities in Houston (TX).

In addition, D’Arrigo California donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to the City of Salinas Police Department, City of Monterey Police Department and City of Monterey Fire Department. Over four hundred N95 masks were donated to first responders in the Monterey Peninsula to minimize their exposure to COVID-19.“Our first responders are on the front lines keeping our communities safe and we are trying our best to keep them safe as well,” stated John D’Arrigo, CEO of D’Arrigo California.

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1920 by Stefano and Andrea D’Arrigo, two immigrants from Messina, Sicily,innovation has been its hallmark. D’Arrigo California offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand,Andy Boy, is known for signature products like broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California grows not only conventional and organic products year-round, but also provides services that include cross docking, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling