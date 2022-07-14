DiMuto Launches DiMuto Marketplace to Connect Traceable AgriFood Suppliers and Buyers

Singapore – DiMuto, a global AgriFood Trade Solutions company, announced today the launch of its B2B e-commerce marketplace that connects traceable AgriFood suppliers, growers and exporters to importers, wholesalers, and retailers. The multi-vendor marketplace creates a convenient, one-stop destination for the sale and procurement of AgriFood products.

The current AgriFood perishables industry is historically unorganized with an inefficient matching of demand to supply. DiMuto Marketplace enables AgriFood players to easily tap into a global commerce ecosystem of fresh and frozen fresh produce, livestock, meat and seafood products, regardless of their geographical location, and complete the ordering process digitally.

Once a buyer and seller links up and an order is placed on the DiMuto Marketplace, the trade is then tracked directly on DiMuto’s Trade Management Platform, where every carton of product is digitized, tracked, and unified with critical trade documents and payment information. This seamless connection between creating the sales and managing the order removes the organizational silos between buyers and sellers, as well as internally within the sales, procurement, shipping and finance departments.

Every action taken to move the trade towards completion will be seamlessly tracked and viewable via a Trade Timeline, so suppliers are able to effectively share necessary information to buyers such as bills of lading, certificates of origin, phytosanitary certificates and more. Buyers are also given a peace of mind when they can see product quality right from the farm and packhouse that is verified by DiMuto’s AI-powered Product Quality Score, while being able to share timely data on product arrival quality with a complementary Goods Receiver App.

In addition, companies can now know real, quantified metrics when it comes to the sustainability of their supply chain, down to the individual farmers that grew the food, and water and carbon footprint and view key metrices on the DiMuto Sustainability Dashboard.

“The DiMuto Marketplace is an exciting value proposition because it not only saves valuable resources on prospecting, it also allows companies to really measure and ensure the sustainability of their food supply chains by connecting to our Trade Management Solutions. We believe that with the ecosystem it brings to the table, the marketplace tool will certainly add tremendous value to our customers and the industry and pave the way to a future of digital AgriFood trade,” said Julie Escobar, Chief Commercial Officer of DiMuto.

The launch of DiMuto Marketplace is one of the three engines behind the Agri-Fintech company’s vision to power global AgriFood trade with visibility and finance. The company aims to scale its Marketplace, Trade Management, and Financial Services pillars to grow and power its AgriFood Trade ecosystem of traceable and sustainable growers-exports, traders, and retailers in the coming months.

“We are pleased to launch the DiMuto Marketplace. The Marketplace allows DiMuto to capture the trade, and connect it to our Trade Management Solutions that make these trades visible, which can then be financed through our Financial Services. With these three gears removing all the friction in global trade, DiMuto truly powers the AgriFood Trade with visibility and finance,” said Gary Loh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DiMuto.

About DiMuto

DiMuto provides AgriFood companies with data they can see and trust, down to every single product of every trade, where they can easily see all that is happening for every trade transaction in an organized manner, on one single platform.

DiMuto simplifies every step of global trade – from produce, trade to market, DiMuto provide sales, marketing, operations, financing and insurance tools so businesses can trade better.

Equipped with a data-backed growth roadmap, companies can now navigate the complex global trade landscape with ease and focus on what matters – growing a thriving international business.

With Visible Trade, DiMuto powers companies and the world forward with confidence.

Since 2019, DiMuto has successfully tracked and traced over millions of pieces in produce and millions in dollars of trade value on our platform, working with a global portfolio of clients in over ten countries and five continents. DiMuto is founded by Chief Executive Officer Mr Gary Loh, who is also the Executive Chairman of First Alverstone Group.

For more information, please visit www.dimuto.io.