Dole Crowns June 27’s National Pineapple Day with Give-back Opportunities in Eight Dole Cities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dole is building upon the pineapple’s long-time association with themes of friendship and hospitality by offering pineapple fans in eight Dole cities across the country the chance to celebrate National Pineapple Day on June 27 by donating blood or contributing to health and wellness community programs.

And as a fresh incentive that only the worldwide fruit and vegetable provider can offer, anyone participating in a give-back opportunity on the annual holiday will receive a DOLE® Tropical Gold or DOLE® Royal Hawaiian Pineapple while supplies last.

“If there is one fruit most associated with the global traditions of kindness, generosity and charity, it would have to be the pineapple,” said Bil Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole Food Company. “Given the pineapple’s universal appeal, and Dole’s 122-year history of harvesting the fruit, we wanted to give our fans from coast to coast tangible ways to pay it forward and exercise Dole’s mission of making the world a healthier place.”

Dole’s “Pine for a Pint” program is being offered on June 27 at Dole’s corporate headquarters in Charlotte and at or near Dole port and field offices in Freeport, Texas; Gulfport, Miss.; Kansas City, Mo.; San Diego; Westlake Village, Calif.; Wilmington, Del.; and Wahiawa, Oahu, Hawaii, home of the original Dole Pineapple Farm and recently launched Dole North Shore Pineapple Farm Tour.

For participation opportunities in each Dole city, see below. Please note that volunteer activities and pineapple supplies are subject to change without notice.

· Charlotte, N.C.: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with Harris Teeter and the American Red Cross at Harris Teeter at 3333 Pineville-Matthews Road, Charlotte, NC, 28226, on June 27 from 9:00am – 2:00pm. To Make an Appointment

· Freeport, Texas: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with H-E-B and the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center at H-E-B 97 at Oyster Creek Dr., Lake Jackson, TX, 77566, on June 27 from 9:00am-12:00pm. To Make an Appointment.

· Gulfport, Miss.: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and the American Red Cross in the Campus Gym on the Harrison County Campus of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College at 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport, MS, 39507, on June 27 from 9:00am-2:00pm; To Make an Appointment

· Kansas City, Mo.: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with the Menorah Medical Center in Building B Meeting Room (2nd floor) at the Menorah Medical Center at 5721 W 119th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66209, on June 27 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. To Make and Appointment

· San Diego: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross in the Port Pavilion at the Port Broadway Pier at 1000 N Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA, 92132, on June 27 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. To Make an Appointment

· Westlake Village, Calif.: National Pineapple Day Celebration in partnership with Dignity Health – St. John’s “Healthy Healthcare Heroes” at 1600 N Rose Ave., Oxnard, CA, 93036; and at Dignity Health at 2309 Antonio Ave., Camarillo, CA, 93010, on June 27. Both events are from 7:00am to 4:00pm.

· Wilmington, Del.: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with the Blood Bank of Delmarva at 100 Hygeia Drive, Newark DE, 19713, on June 27 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. To Make an Appointment

· Oahu, Hawaii: National Pineapple Day Blood Drive in partnership with the Blood Bank of Hawaii at three Oahu locations on June 27. To Make an Appointment

As a special tribute in Dole’s headquarters city, Wells Fargo will illuminate its 550 South Tryon Building in uptown Charlotte yellow and green on the evening of June 27 in honor of National Pineapple Day as part of the “Wells Fargo Charlotte Lights” program honoring causes, events and programs benefiting the local community.

The “Pine for a Pint” events are part of a larger June 25-29 celebration of National Pineapple Day that includes posts and engagement opportunities on Dole’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok pages; and PR and media outreach activities nationally and in Dole cities.

For more original Dole recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, part of Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.