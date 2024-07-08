Edible Garden Institutes Comprehensive Training Program with Abilities of Northwest Jersey Inc.

Company reaffirms commitment to community involvement, local investment, and leadership in ESG and sustainability initiatives

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, announced the Company has instituted a comprehensive training program in conjunction with Abilities of Northwest Jersey Inc.

Established in October 1974, Abilities of Northwest Jersey is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) agency dedicated to providing comprehensive, community-integrated employment and day services for individuals with disabilities. Over the years, Abilities has significantly broadened its offerings to better meet the diverse needs of the people it serves. Committed to helping individuals with disabilities achieve their life goals, Abilities provides personalized support designed to help them reach their fullest potential. Today, Abilities offers four on-site day programs, a medical day program, transition and vocational supports, a vocational rehabilitation program, two thrift boutiques, and a screen printing and embroidery location.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “Our decade-long partnership with Abilities of Northwest Jersey has been incredibly rewarding. By integrating workers with disabilities, who consistently display exceptional dedication and hard work, we have fostered an environment that benefits both Edible Garden and empowers these individuals. Our comprehensive training programs provide valuable skills and professional development opportunities, enhancing these workers’ employability and career prospects while enriching our workforce with diverse talents and perspectives. As we continue to expand this relationship with Abilities, Edible Garden remains deeply committed to increasing community involvement, investing in our local areas, and upholding our leadership in ESG and sustainability initiatives.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

