Dandy Celery Partners with The Produce Moms to Revive Tradition with Nostalgic Salads

Fresh-Cut Celery Makes a Comeback in Classic Summer Salad Recipes

Oviedo, Fla. — Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., partners with The Produce Moms to bring back nostalgic summer salads with fresh-cut celery as the star ingredient. Dandy and The Produce Moms teamed up to offer consumers easy and delicious classic salad recipes to enjoy this summer with a focus on nostalgia, including this Old Fashioned Potato Salad and the attached infographic for easy referencing.

“Potato, tuna, chicken and egg salads are some of the most timeless side dishes, especially for summer grilling and outdoor parties,” said Lori Taylor, founder and CEO of The Produce Moms. ““Together with Dandy, we are delighting consumers through nostalgia marketing and celebrating memories rooted in sharing good food during the summertime with loved ones.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and its fresh-cut options is perfect for convenient snacking and meal prep. Check local grocery stores for the iconic red and blue packaging or CLICK HERE to locate product near you.

“We love working with The Produce Moms to create simple yet delicious recipes for all to enjoy!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “The revival of these classic salads with the addition of our fresh-cut celery is sure to be a hit for families this summer.”

For additional information, please visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

ABOUT DANDY® CELERY

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus, and now, extends the Duda family’s legacy, delivering their farm-fresh products under the Dandy® brand to North America’s restaurants and grocery stores. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Dandy® is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.