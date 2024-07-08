Strategic Sourcing International (SSI), Parent Company of PRO*ACT, Announces Acquisition of Your*Way Fresh

Dallas, TX — Strategic Sourcing International (SSI) is pleased to announce its acquisition of Your*Way Fresh, an established produce supply chain company known for its commitment to quality and innovation. This acquisition further solidifies SSI’s position as a leader in the industry, driving innovation and excellence in produce sourcing, processing, and logistics.

As a proud member of the SSI family, Your*Way Fresh will benefit from synergies with other subsidiaries, including PRO*ACT, a leading produce sourcing company, PRO*FRESH Logistics and PRO*FRESH Sourcing. SSI’s investment, growth, and management expertise will enable Your*Way Fresh to continue to provide top-quality products and services to customers while expanding its reach and capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Your*Way Fresh to the SSI family,” said Chip Walker, SSI’s President and CEO. “This acquisition is a strategic move that will strengthen our position in the produce supply chain industry and allow us to better serve our customers with innovative solutions and superior quality products.”

About SSI: Strategic Sourcing International, LLC (SSI) is a Delaware Corporation that has made investments in all aspects of the produce supply chain. As the parent company of PRO*ACT LLC, with investments in other vertical companies, SSI was established with the goal of creating a synergistic alignment within its portfolio of companies.

About Your*Way Fresh: Your*Way Fresh offers customizable solutions to meet your specific needs. From specialty produce to convenient packaging options, we have everything you need to take your business to the next level. To learn more visit: www.yourwayfresh.com