The Fiery Return of Hatch Chile Peppers! Frieda’s Brings Back Authentic Hatch Valley Chiles to Add a Kick to Produce Aisles Nationwide

Anaheim, CA — Get ready Chile Heads! The much-anticipated, exclusive return of the authentic Hatch Chile Peppers is here for its fast and furious season. Exclusively grown in the renowned Hatch Valley in New Mexico, these prized chilies are loved for their unique avor, kick, and versatility.

The fertile soil and unique growing conditions of the Hatch Valley create a distinctive terroir that enhances the avor of the chilies. This famous region stretches along the Rio Grande from Arrey, New Mexico, north to Tonuco Mountain, south of Hatch, New Mexico.

“At Frieda’s, we play no games when it comes to real, authentic products. Our green hatch chiles come straight from this legendary stretch of land to bring you that distinct avor and experience,” shared VP of Sales and Procurement Alex Jackson.

Hatch Green Chiles have become seasonal favorites for chefs, food enthusiasts, home cooks, and our loyal Chile Heads. Their short season and limited availability, making them a highly sought-after ingredient, are back for a ery return, with shipping commencing this week. Frieda’s proudly offers authentic Hatch Valley chiles to spice up kitchens nationwide. And this year, thanks to unique weather conditions, the peppers are packing an extra punch with even more heat.

“After visiting Hatch, New Mexico, this week, I am excited for another summer of authentic Hatch Chiles. The 2023 season was challenging, with an unprecedented heat wave cutting the season short and forcing producers to allocate most of their fresh hatch to their processing operations, allowing consumers to enjoy Hatch Chiles year-round. This year, with the weather cooperating the entire month of June and rain coming in as expected, we expect a “normal” Hatch season of great volumes of all heat levels.”

Frieda’s will begin shipping on Tuesday, July 9th, and offers Hatch chiles in a branded 25-pound case, which can be used for side-stack displays, and in 1-pound and 2-pound retail pouches in mild, medium, hot, and extra-hot heat levels. Hatch Chiles will be available starting in late July until supplies last. With roasting events and in-store promotions historically ending with the arrival of Labor Day, fresh Hatch Chiles are available through October. To ensure exceptional quality and a reliable supply, Frieda’s collaborates closely with its certied authentic grower partners throughout the entire season, from the start of the harvest to its conclusion.

“We are excited to host roasting events throughout Southern California and create excitement in produce departments with our retail partners around the United States. Our Hatch Chile bins are the most eye-catching in the industry and truly inspire shoppers to incorporate Hatch in new, delicious ways season after season.”

Take advantage of the opportunity to savor these authentic, avorful chilies during their short season. Call your Frieda’s account manager today to receive samples and learn how to make a hatch splash in your store this year! For more information about Hatch Chile Peppers and Frieda’s, please visit our website at www.friedas.com.

About Frieda’s Inc.

Frieda’s Branded Produce has inspired new food experiences for friends, families, and food lovers everywhere since 1962. From kiwifruit and dragon fruit to Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes and habanero peppers, Frieda’s has introduced more than two hundred unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, the subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the female-founded company is a subsidiary of Legacy Farms LLC, based in Anaheim, California. Find Frieda’s on Instagram, Threads, and Tiktok @FriedasProduce and Friedas.com. Inspire. Taste. Love.