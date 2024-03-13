Family Tree Farms Announces New Marketing Manager

Reedley, Calif. – Family Tree Farms is pleased to announce that Leighton Dill has been named the Marketing Manager at Family Tree Farms. The appointment is effective immediately.

“I am deeply honored to be a part of such a reputable organization. Family Tree Farms’ commitment to quality and innovation is truly commendable, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.” commented Leighton Dill.

Coming from a fifth-generation farm and ranch in Chowchilla, CA, Leighton’s agricultural journey started at a young age. After graduating with a BS in Agribusiness from Oklahoma State University, she honed her skills as a research analyst for the Oklahoma Wheat Program. However, it was her passion for agricultural marketing that led her to switch gears and pursue a new route.

Over the past four years, Leighton has demonstrated her expertise by working with over 40 companies, helping them grow their operations through innovative marketing and strategy efforts. Her mission is clear: Crafting narratives that weave agricultural dedication, resilience, and innovation, sparking change.

As Marketing Manager, Leighton will continue to champion the Family Tree Farms vision to consistently market “The Most Flavorful Fruit in the World”, build strategy and partnerships with customers, and provide leadership to the marketing team.

“Family Tree Farms is poised for significant growth in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to add Leighton’s marketing leadership to the Family Tree Farm’s team,” said Doug LaCroix, Director of Sales & Marketing.

Andy Muxlow, one of the owners of Family Tree Farms commented, “Our family is very excited about adding another incredible person to our sales & marketing team, Leighton Dill. Leighton’s passion for agriculture and deep family roots here in the central valley made her a perfect fit for this position and we are thankful and eager to see all that she brings to Family Tree Farms.”

