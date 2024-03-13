Celebrating Giving: Healthy Family Project Recognizes 2023 Donations at Southern Exposure

Cause marketing programs have raised nearly $8 million since 2002

TAMPA, FL – The annual Healthy Family Project thank you reception at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure saw more than 200 produce industry professionals celebrating the ongoing impact of Healthy Family Project’s cause marketing programs. Cause marketing retail and digital campaigns in 2023 raised $277k for Feeding America® food banks, Our Military Kids, Foundation for Fresh Produce, and Boys and Girls Club of America.

John Shuman, President of Shuman Farms and founder of Healthy Family Project, reflected on the year, stating, “This reception marks over two decades of philanthropy. With continued support from our partners, we remain committed to delivering unparalleled cause marketing programs, positively influencing millions of families towards healthier eating habits while contributing to charitable causes nationwide.”

During the event, donation checks were presented for each of the 2023 retail and digital programs, recognizing the contributions of partners such as Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG) Springfield Division, Coborn’s, Lowes Food Stores, Military Produce Group, Publix Super Markets, as well as digital programs Mission for Nutrition and Back to School.

The philanthropic spirit extended to the Healthy Family Project booth, where visitors were invited to capture a moment with a Polaroid snapshot. For each snapshot taken, a meal donation was made to Feeding Tampa Bay, with a commitment to provide no fewer than 1,000 meals.

Healthy Family Project’s 2024 Mission for Nutrition program, which provides resources and materials to in-store dietitians, school dietitians, and other nutrition professionals, was featured in the Southern Exposure Bright Ideas Showcase.

Looking ahead to 2024, Healthy Family Project is gearing up for another series of initiatives with partners such as AWG Springfield Division, Coborn’s, Lowes Food Stores, Publix Super Markets, and United Supermarkets. Digital campaigns for 2024 will include Mission for Nutrition and Back to School with Healthy Family Project, set to launch in August 2024 to coincide with the start of the school year.

About Healthy Family Project®



Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids®, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.5 million to benefit children and families and provided 18 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Shuman Farms, Inc.

Headquartered in the center of the Vidalia® growing region in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is an industry-leading, year-round grower, packer, and shipper of premium sweet onions. Learn more about Shuman Farms at shumanfarmsga.com.