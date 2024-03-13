Titan Farms Extends Peach Season Through Strategic Expansion

Ridge Spring, SC. – Titan Farms, one of the leading peach producers in the United States, is proud to announce its strategic collaboration with the Borquez family, bringing early access to the market with the first peaches harvested in the northern hemisphere. This innovative partnership will not only lengthen Titan Farms’ peach season but also offer consumers a wider range of high-quality peaches.

Nestled in the heart of Sonora, Mexico, the Borquez family has cultivated a legacy of multi-generational farming expertise. Led by Luis Borquez and his dedicated sons, the Borquez family is renowned for their commitment to growing and packing exceptional peaches, showcasing unparalleled flavor profiles and quality. This groundbreaking partnership not only underscores Titan Farms’ commitment to quality produce but also introduces exclusive peaches from the unique microclimate and soils of Caborca, Sonora, Mexico.

By offering peaches from Mexico, Titan Farms gains a competitive edge in the market by providing early access to fresh, flavorful peaches. The Borquez family, renowned for their expertise and dedication to quality, predominantly grows USA varieties, ensuring that consumers can enjoy peaches with consistently high flavor profiles at competitive pricing.

“This collaboration with the Borquez family marks a significant milestone for Titan Farms as we strive to meet consumer demand for fresh, delicious peaches through an extended season,” said Chalmers Carr, President and CEO of Titan Farms. “With early access to the market and our commitment to quality, we are excited to continue delivering the finest peaches to our customers.”

Peach lovers can look forward to enjoying the same exceptional quality and taste they’ve come to expect from Titan Farms, now with the added advantage of an extended season. With this partnership, Titan Farms reinforces its position as a leader in the industry, dedicated to providing premium produce to consumers nationwide. The peaches from Oasis Farms and the Borquez family will be available in various pack styles, including:

18LB. 2-Layer Tray

2LB bag – Master Pack: 10/2

3LB. Clamshell – Master Pack: 6/3

20LB. Volume Fill

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms is a premier grower, packer and shipper of fresh peaches and vegetables. With core values focused on producing the highest quality produce in the market, you are sure to take home the freshest produce they have available. Today, Titan Farms is the largest peach grower on the east coast, with over 6,200 acres of peaches, 600 acres of bell peppers, 1,000 acres of broccoli and 36 acres of eggplant. Titan Farms is a family-run operation, including long-time employees who have become part of their Titan family.

About Oasis Farms

The Borquez family is a multi-generational farming family located in Caborca, Sonora, Mexico. Led by Luis Borquez and his sons, the family is dedicated to growing and packing high-quality yellow peaches, showcasing exceptional flavor and freshness.