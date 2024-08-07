Farmers Market Week Celebrates Peak of Jersey Fresh Season

(OCEAN CITY) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Ed Wengryn marked the upcoming 25th Annual National Farmers Market Week with a visit to the Ocean City Farmers Market earlier this week.

The USDA each year proclaims a National Farmers Market Week to remind consumers to visit these markets this summer and fall. National Farmers Market Week is August 4-10 for 2024.

“Early August is peak season for some of New Jersey’s most celebrated fruits and vegetables as tomatoes, sweet corn, and peaches are in abundance at our community markets,” Secretary Wengryn said. “Farmers markets are enjoyable for residents of a community to gather and also are great places to meet our farmers.”

There are approximately 140 community farmers markets and 700 independent farmers markets in the state. Farmers who attend these markets sell produce they’ve picked at the peak of ripeness within 24 hours of sale to ensure the best taste and highest quality. A listing of community farmers markets in New Jersey can be found at https://bit.ly/46uaqyI.

The Ocean City Market was one of the earliest community farmers markets to get started in New Jersey and is now in its 30th year. The market takes place from 8 a.m. to noon each Wednesday during the summer months on the grounds of the Ocean City Tabernacle.

“Our farmers continue to be a source for excellent quality fruits and vegetables,” said Ocean City Chamber of Commerce Representative Rose Savastano, who manages the market. “It’s important for our customers to know they can count on finding the best produce at our market. We’ve had a great year with the market so far and the support from the community has been outstanding.”

Eating Jersey Fresh fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products can go a long way to improving overall health. Eating locally also is a good choice for protecting the environment by reducing the miles a meal travels between farm and fork, lessening fuel consumption. In addition, choosing locally grown products helps keep New Jersey farmers on their land, preserving the Garden State’s quality of life.

To find where Jersey Fresh produce is sold, go to https://findjerseyfresh.com.

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.