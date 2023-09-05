FDA and Stop Foodborne Illness to Co-Host Webinar on Facing Food Safety Challenges

FDA Produce, Retail & FoodService September 5, 2023

Today, the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the eighth in the ongoing series of webinars exploring food safety culture taking place on September 13, 2023, from 12 noon to 1:00 pm ET. The webinar series Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety is in partnership with Stop Foodborne Illness, a non-profit public health organization.

The upcoming webinar “Facing Food Safety Challenges through Culture and Persistence” will focus on the importance of a strong food safety culture and how it can help organizations address food safety challenges they may face.  

Guest speakers on September 13, include:  

  • Kerry Bridges, Vice President of Food Safety, Chipotle Mexican Grill
  • Al Almanza, Global Head of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, JBS Foods
  • Lone Jespersen, Principal and Founder, Cultivate SA
  • Conrad Choiniere, PhD, Director, Office of Analytics and Outreach, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, FDA

The webinar series engages experts from the public and private sectors in a collaborative exchange of ideas and experiences related to the importance of a robust food safety culture in helping to ensure safe food production. 

Food safety culture is one of the core elements in the FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint, which states that dramatic improvements in reducing the burden of foodborne illness cannot be made without doing more to influence the beliefs, attitudes, and, most importantly, the behaviors of people and the actions of organizations. 

To learn more about this webinar series and to listen to recordings, visit Collaborating on Culture in the New Era of Smarter Food Safety

For More Information 

New Era of Smarter Food Safety

