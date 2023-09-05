Mission Produce Reports Continued Developments in Vertical Integration to Promote A Year-Round Supply for Asian Market

Oxnard, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”) a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries, today announced its upcoming attendance at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from Sept. 6-8, 2023, with special representation from its Peruvian operations team to facilitate conversations on Mission’s quality control from harvest to delivery. The Company will also be showcasing its continued developments in vertical integration to promote a year-round supply for the Asia market.

“Mission Produce sees a runway of opportunity to drive demand for ripe avocados in Asia,” said John Sheehy, Export Sales Representative. “Mission Produce is positioned to supply the market year-round with a strategic sourcing strategy that diversifies our supply throughout the calendar year and vertical integration that promotes supply reliability. In tandem, our expert cold chain management, advanced technology, on-farm hydrocooling, and more, promote consistent quality. We look forward to connecting with customers on the many advantages of trusting Mission Produce as a strategic partner.”

In addition to Sheehy, the Mission Produce team in attendance will include Taka Fujishima, Asia Sales Representative, and Michael Horney, Director of Commercial Operations in Peru, who will provide specialized insight on Mission’s Peruvian field and packing operations.

Mission Produce is vertically integrated in Peru, Colombia and Guatemala with 5,600 hectares in production as of June 2023, as well as another 250 hectares in production in South Africa as of February 2023. Mission Produce currently sources from Peru, California, Chile, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic for the Asian markets. Following the recent trade agreement for the export of avocados from South Africa to China, the Company anticipates incorporating South Africa as a supplemental supply source for the market in 2024.

For more information on Mission’s offerings in the Asia marketplace, visit Mission Produce at Asia Fruit Logistica in Hong Kong from Sept. 6-8, 2023 (Hall 5 – Booth No. 5Q23) or contact AsiaSales@missionproduce.com.