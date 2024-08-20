Ferguson’s Orchards Opens with New Attractions, Fun Surprises, and Apples Galore

Celebrates 10 Years of Pazazz Apple Trees on the Orchard

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Ferguson’s Orchards, one of the premier agritourism destinations in the Midwest, is set to open its gates for the season on Saturday, August 17th, with new attractions, thrilling surprises and of course, an abundance of apples. From “Fergie” the life-sized mascot to “Johnny” the animatronic tractor, Ferguson’s Orchards spent the last year curating a fantastical fall adventure for everyone–including apple aficionados who have many varieties to choose from throughout the season.

This fall is the 10th anniversary of the Fergusons planting over 40,000 Pazazz apple trees, a Honeycrisp crossbreed, that has become one of the orchards’ most popular varieties.

“We know a lot of people throughout the Chippewa Valley visit us every year–with many people visiting several times throughout the season–so we spent a lot of time dreaming up how we can make this fall season special and even more fun than last year,” said Andy Ferguson, Co-Owner of Ferguson’s Orchards. “With the incredible new attractions and offerings we’ve cooked up for our neighbors and visitors this year, we can’t wait to see and hear what everyone’s reactions are.”

Visitors can enjoy either a day or come back every day through the season for only $18 per person; children under two years old are welcome free of charge. This one-time purchase includes a season pass allowing unlimited daily entry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through November 3. Tickets for active-duty military, veterans, and seniors are $15 per person. Online ticket purchases are required to expedite entry, https://fergusonsorchard.com/eau-claire-home/.

Last year, over 100,000 visitors enjoyed Ferguson’s Orchards Apple Blossom Park, pick-your-own pumpkin patch and corn maze. This year, the orchard is set to entice even more visitors with the addition of several new attractions and offerings, including a new low ropes obstacle course, bubble barn station, completely renovated duck pond with a waterfall and more. Voted the “Number One Fall Family Activity” in Chippewa Valley three years in a row, and just a short drive away from Minneapolis, Ferguson’s Orchards is consistently rated one of the top-rated orchards in the Midwest.

“We’ve spent a considerable effort making sure that people don’t feel crowded when they visit,” added Ferguson. “Seeing our visitors’ enjoyment at the orchard is one of the most exciting parts of the season for us.”

New Attractions and Offerings at Ferguson’s Orchards – photos and b-roll available here

“Rustic Ropes” Low Ropes Course – Get ready for the ultimate adventure. Ferguson’s biggest attraction yet is here, and it’s packed with over 20 obstacles for all ages spanning nearly 7,000 square feet. Check out pictures of the new attraction, here.

“Fergie” the Life-Sized Mascot – Come say hi to Fergie, the not-so-scary scarecrow with an apple for a head! Don’t forget to grab your very own Fergie stuffed animal, available for purchase in the country store or online.

“Johnny” the Animatronic Tractor – Get your cameras ready for this lively, singing and talking tractor! Johnny is ready to welcome visitors with a cheerful hello at the orchard entrance.

“Bubble Barn” Bubble Station – Get excited for some bubbly fun! Kids can create their own giant bubbles and watch them float through the air. It’s a pop-tastic experience for all ages!

Country Store Upgrade – From apple cider donuts and fresh apples to handcrafted items like candles and stuffed toys, no trip to Ferguson’s Orchards is complete until a visit to the Country Store! This year, Ferguson’s has also created an entirely new concessions area and menu.

“Watering Hole” Bar – Why should the kids have all the fun? New this year – experience apples in their most “adult” form with Ferguson Hard Cider, Ferguson Apple Wine, and even a Hard Cider Slushie – an Instagram-worthy masterpiece of a frozen drink topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and even an apple cider donut!

Duck Pond with a Waterfall – Enjoy the sights and sounds of Ferguson’s ducky friends at this tranquil and relaxing water attraction.

For a complete list of attractions, head to https://fergusonsorchard.com/eau-claire-fall-activities/.

The Growth of Ferguson’s Orchards in Eau Claire

Ferguson’s Orchards opened its gates in 2011, only employing five part-time employees in its first few fall seasons. Fast forward to more than a decade later, Ferguson’s has over 100 part-time employees and welcomes over 100,000 visitors yearly to its Eau Claire location alone. While Ferguson’s physical locations are Wisconsin and Minnesota-based, people from Florida to California can enjoy one of their freshly-grown apples, as they are distributed nationwide and soon available through their new online store. In total, Ferguson’s Orchards grows and sells over 20 apple varieties, including Honeycrisp, First Kiss, Pazazz, McIntosh, Haralson, and more.

The History of the Pazazz Trees at Ferguson’s Orchards

In 2014, Ferguson’s Orchards planted 40,000 Pazazz trees, making them the largest Pazazz growers in the Midwest. The Pazazz apple variety is a crossbreed between the famous Honeycrisp and a top-secret apple, first discovered by Doug Shefelbine in Holmen, Wisconsin, 60 miles from Eau Claire. The Pazazz apple variety is red with the same crispy texture as the Honeycrisp, with just the right blend of sweet and tart.​ The Pazazz is internationally recognized, sold around the country, and is one of Ferguson’s Orchards most popular varieties.

About Ferguson’s Orchards

Ferguson’s Orchards is the Midwest’s premier fall “agritourism” destination and one of the region’s largest commercial apple growers between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan with 400,000 apple trees. Family-owned and family-farmed, Ferguson’s has four locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, offering best-in-class apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides, and authentic farm-to-table culinary experiences, among other attractions. The Fergusons believe that knowing your farmer and seeing where your food comes from is key to a happy, healthy life and sense of community. Over the years, Ferguson’s has received many awards, including Best Apple Orchard, Best Pumpkin Patch, Best Corn Maze, and Best Family Entertainment Business. To learn more, visit www.fergusonsorchard.com.