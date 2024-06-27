Florida Tomato Associations Seek New Leader

Maitland, FL – The trade associations that support Florida’s tomato growers, packers, and shippers are seeking a new leader. These associations include the Florida Tomato Exchange, the Florida Tomato Growers Exchange, and the Florida Tomato Committee.

Michael Schadler, who has served as the Executive Vice President of the Florida Tomato Exchange since 2017, has accepted a job with the Washington Apple Commission starting this September. “We wish Michael well and congratulate him on his new position with the Washington apple industry,” said J.M. Procacci, Chairman of the Florida Tomato Exchange. “This is a critical time for the U.S. tomato industry, so it’s important we find the right candidate to pick up where Michael is leaving off.”

The Florida Tomato Exchange manages government relations on issues affecting the domestic tomato industry. This includes issues related to international trade disputes, agricultural workforce, crop protection, the Farm Bill, and food safety. The new Executive Vice President will lead these efforts in conjunction with the FTE’s Board of Directors.

In addition to serving as the EVP of the Florida Tomato Exchange and Florida Tomato Growers Exchange, the new hire will also be the manager of the Florida Tomato Committee, which is a federal marketing order that enforces quality and packing standards on Florida tomatoes. The FTC also supports research and education efforts and conducts promotional activities to spur consumption of Florida tomatoes.

“Between the two exchanges and the Florida Tomato Committee, this is a dynamic position that gets to touch all components of the Florida tomato industry – everything from working with tomato breeders at the University of Florida to representing the industry in Washington, D.C.” said Tony DiMare, Vice Chairman of the Florida Tomato Exchange. “It’s a unique opportunity and a position that can be very impactful for our industry.”

The three associations are managed by the same staff, but each organization has separate financial structures, membership, and boards of directors. A full position description can be found on LinkedIn or JoeProduce.com. Applications will be accepted through July 15, 2024, or until a qualified group of candidates is identified. It is hoped that the new hire can begin sometime in August.

About the Florida Tomato Exchange:

The member companies of the Florida Tomato Exchange produce over 90 percent of the tomatoes grown in Florida and are among the largest producers of tomatoes in California, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. FTE member companies produce approximately 50 percent of the fresh-market tomatoes grown in the U.S. www.FloridaTomatoExchange.com