FPAA Announces the Spring Policy Summit 2024, Unveiling Key Topics 

Nogales, AZ — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is excited to announce the date for the 2024 Spring Policy Summit, a key one-day event set to take place on April 3, 2024, at the Tubac Golf Resort and Spa in Tubac, Arizona.

Dedicated to cultivating meaningful discussions surrounding policies and regulations impacting the importation of fresh produce, the summit has a history of facilitating open dialogues between industry leaders and government agencies from the U.S, Mexico, and Canada.

Lance Jungmeyer, President of FPAA, discussed the summit’s significance, stating, “Our commitment is stronger than ever to guide the produce industry through positive changes. Year after year, we find our Policy Summit is a great incubator for innovation and advancements between government and industry. The 2024 Spring Policy Summit is a unique opportunity for collaboration, education, and shaping the future of our industry.”

The FPAA’s Spring Policy Summit 2024 promises an engaging agenda open to all members of the fresh produce industry. Attendees can expect updates on crucial industry topics like trade, policy updates, port of entry operations, a dedicated food safety meeting, and much more.

Highlights of the Spring Policy Summit Agenda:

North American Produce Food Safety Working Group

Luncheon with Keynote Speaker

Key Educational Topics Include:

Reducing Impact of Port Disruptions: U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other agencies must plan for contingencies when ports are disrupted, such as for migrant issues, but also for other emerging issues.

Food Safety Hot Topics: Traceability implementation, cantaloupe recall, Canada using SENASICA SRRC Certification, update from FDA SW Import District

DC Update: Stay informed about political developments and upcoming regulations, including a focus on organic enforcement.

Elections: Explore the impact of major 2024 elections in Mexico and the U.S and the effects on policies and trade.

Tomato Update: Gain valuable insights into the latest developments, including the Tomato Suspension Agreement.

Interested in making a lasting impression at the SPS24? Sponsorship opportunities at the SPS are an ideal avenue for showcasing companies that play an important role in the industry and elevating brands. For more information, please visit https://www.freshfrommexico.com/sps-2024-sponsorships/ or contact Emmis Yubeta at emmis@freshfrommexico.com or Saul Macias at saul@freshfrommexico.com.

For more information on the agenda and to register, please visit https://www.freshfrommexico.com/spring-policy-summit-2024/ or contact Emmis Yubeta at emmis@freshfrommexico.com.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a meaningful dialogue at the heart of the southwest fresh produce industry. Stay tuned for more updates!

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the growth, harvest, marketing, import, and distribution of produce.