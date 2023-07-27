Fresh Del Monte Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

MIAMI–Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is being recognized for its work in sustainability by two different leading sustainability organizations that honor companies doing good for the planet. The company was recently awarded a 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Environmental Initiative category and has been shortlisted for a World Sustainability Award in the New Launch category for the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple.

“Sustainability permeates our entire value chain — from farm to market – showing that large-scale agriculture can be responsible too. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve, lessen our impact, and build A Brighter World Tomorrow™– whether it’s through regenerative or conventional agriculture.”Tweet this

Del Monte received the SEAL Business Sustainability Award for its reduction of greenhouse gas emissions across its agricultural value chain. The company has reduced its scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22.64% (according to data from 2021, the most recent data available) in part by upgrading its ocean fleet with six new fuel-efficient vessels and installing solar and wind energy in facilities in California and Costa Rica, respectively. This reduction means the company is 80% of the way towards its climate action goal to reduce scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 27.5% by 2025, compared with a 2019 baseline. Additionally, the use of the six fuel-efficient vessels allowed the company to exceed its scope 1 vessel shipping reduction goal.

Back in 2021, Del Monte received the SEAL Award for its approach to farming while conserving biodiversity.

Additionally, the company was shortlisted for a World Sustainability Award in the New Launch category for the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple. This award celebratesa newly launched product or service that is having an immediate impact on sustainability.

The Del Monte Zero™ pineapple is a carbon neutral certified pineapple, which is synonymous with the company’s focus on innovation and sustainability. Announced at the end of 2022 and available in select North American and European markets in early 2023, the Del Monte Zero™ is a huge milestone for the company and reflects its commitment to bettering the planet.

Del Monte neutralizes the greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the lifecycle of its specially branded Del Monte Zero™ pineapples through insetting, not by the common practice of purchasing carbon credits. This was achieved through investments in upgrades to its transportation fleet and by reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions, as well as an 8,000+ hectare forest that contains approximately five million trees that capture emissions—from farm to table—produced by the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple.

The final winners of the World Sustainability Awards will be announced in October.

“We’re honored to be recognized by these two leading organizations for our sustainability efforts and the progress we’ve made. Sustainability and innovation are at the heart of everything we do and our reduction in emissions and the Del Monte Zero™ pineapple showcases how these two go hand in hand,” said Hans Sauter, Fresh Del Monte’s Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP of R&D. “Sustainability permeates our entire value chain — from farm to market – showing that large-scale agriculture can be responsible too. We are constantly looking for new ways to improve, lessen our impact, and build A Brighter World Tomorrow™– whether it’s through regenerative or conventional agriculture.”

Del Monte takes a holistic approach to sustainability, weaving it into its business practices in every part of the value chain. To learn more about our efforts and projects, visit: https://freshdelmonte.com/our-approach/

