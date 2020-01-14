Frieda’s Celebrates Galentine’s Day with Crêpes

Los Alamitos, CA – Friendsgiving is so 2019. What’s 2020 you ask? Galentine’s Day.

Galentine’s Day takes place on or around Valentine’s Day and is a celebration of friendship. With no significant other needed, it’s a way to celebrate your gal pals—or any pals for that matter.

“We love the notion of Galentine’s Day here at Frieda’s, where we have always celebrated female empowerment. It gives our retailers a way to double the number of Valentine’s Day celebrations and help fill in the gap in between January healthy eating and March St. Patrick’s Day fun,” said Alex Berkley, Frieda’s director of sales. “I plan to invite my girlfriends over on February 13 for champagne and a make-your-own crêpe bar with berries, Nutella and freshly made Frieda’s young coconut cream.”

Frieda’s offers single cases of ready-to-eat, shelf stable French-style crêpes with 12 packages per display-ready case. The display and packaging feature a bright, fun design that attracts impulse shoppers, especially Galentine’s Day celebrating millennials, and includes how to prepare crêpes in three easy steps.

To make your crêpe display a dessert destination in the produce aisle, place it by the berry patch, along with chilled young coconuts. Don’t just stop there—merchandise whipped cream, chocolate sauce and glaze in the surrounding space for maximum impact.

Call a Frieda’s account manager today for sweet deals on crêpes and other Valentine’s Day/Galentine’s Day promotion ideas.

