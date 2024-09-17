Gee Whiz Fruit Reports Proprietary Hunnyz Apple Volume to Double this Season

Orondo, Wa. – Gee Whiz®, a leading grower of Washington apples and cherries and the only producer of the Hunnyz™ apple variety, announces that for the first season since the variety was introduced, volume is expected to extend into late spring 2025.

“We are so pleased to be able to meet more of the demand that has culminated since we first introduced Hunnyz™ in 2022,” said Brian Traum, Director of Sales and Marketing. “We have reached a production level in terms of tree maturity and consistent fruit quality that will help us extend the Hunnyz™ season well into May 2025. We are proud of this achievement and cannot wait for those first boxes to hit store shelves!”

Hunnyz™ apples are quickly gaining retail appeal due to their uniquely exceptional crunch and mouthwatering sweet tang. Several national retailers have conducted blind taste testing of leading apple varieties with internal focus groups and Hunnyz™ have repeatedly ranked #1 in flavor. This bi-color apple is a cross between CrimsonCrisp® and Honeycrisp and provides a perfectly balanced flavor that rivals all others.

“Because Gee Whiz® is the only apple producer to grow this particular variety, we are able to control the growing practices of this fruit to an exacting degree that ensures every Hunnyz™ apple tree is delivering the same sweet, crunchy eating experience with every bite”, added Traum.

In addition to the larger volume this apple season, Hunnyz™ will be available in more pack styles including tray pack, pouch bags, and Euro style bags. The first harvest of Hunnyz™ apples will ship in early October 2024 and supply is expected to carry into May 2025. For additional information, please visitwww.geewhizfruit.com.

About Gee Whiz

For nearly 100 years, Gee Whiz has been a leading grower, packer, and shipper of apples, cherries, and other tree fruit. Known for their innovative growing practices that dramatically impact the quality and flavor of their fruit, Gee Whiz has been a leader in the development of new apple varieties and planting methods. In 1972 the company planted the first commercial crop of Granny Smith Apples in Washington State. With two primary growing locations nestled along the Columbia River in central Washington state: Orondo and Vantage, Gee Whiz fruit reflects the pristine elements found in these ideal growing environments. From the orchard crew to the order fulfillment team and everyone in between, the company’s collective mission is to achieve one singular outcome… packing the very best eating experience into every single box for 100% shopper satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.geewhizfruit.com.